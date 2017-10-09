New Delhi, September 2017: The annual showcase of beverage, dairy and liquid food processing industry, drink technology India is all set to take place in New Delhi for the very first time from October 26 to 28, 2017 at Pragati Maidan exhibition center. The trade fair will now take place every year to capture the high growth potential markets across India.

Originally, dti 2017 was planned for just one exhibition hall at the Pragati Maidan Center in New Delhi. However, the excellent reputation of dti in India and strong demand from the sector mean that dti has been able to extend the planned space by one more hall. dti 2017 attracted strong interest from exhibitors. Over 200 exhibitors representing over thousand brands are participating. Some of the participating companies are ACE Technologies, Anton Paar, Chemco Group, Krome Dispense, Repute Engineers, R J Brewing and The Brewmaster.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India said: “drink technology India attracted strong interest from the exhibitors. The exhibition was sold out three months prior to the show which underlines the excitement of our participants. We are looking forward to welcoming the industry in New Delhi.”

The strong demand from the sector underlines the importance of the beverage, dairy, liquid-food and associated packaging industry for the Indian market. “Alternating between New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, dti now has excellent coverage of the north, south and also the west of India,” explained Markus Kosak, Exhibition Director of dti. “As a result we can offer our customers lasting visibility across the whole of India and we enable the industry to target the individual sectors in the respective regions in a highly efficient way,” continued Kosak.

dti has gained an excellent reputation in India, as evidenced also by the fact that the key trade associations in India are taking part, among them VDMA India, All India Distillers Association (AIDA), All India Wine Producers Association (AIWPA) and Uttar Pradesh Distillers’ Association (UPDA). For the event in New Delhi dti has attracted the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as a supporter. “The beverage, dairy and liquid-food area is continuing to make good progress in India. In particular, the themes of hygiene, recycling, resource-efficiency and packaging are playing an ever greater role for industry. In all these areas dti offers solutions tailored to meet the demands of the Indian market and we are very pleased to have FSSAI on board as a new strong partner, supporting our event,” explained Avisha Desai, Project Director of drink technology India.

By switching to an annual cycle, dti is responding to the development in the Indian beverage, dairy and liquid-food sector. This rhythm, combined with alternating venues, takes account of the requirements of the Indian market and presents a needs-oriented platform in all the regions of India. The dates for the next events are already decided: from October 24 to 26, 2018, dti takes place at the Bombay Exhibition & Convention Centre in Mumbai and from October 17 to 19, 2019, dti is being held for the first time in Bangalore, at the Bangalore Exhibition Centre.

Further information: www.drinktechnology-india.com and www.pacprocess-india.com