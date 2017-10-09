The Malaysian economy is dominated by service sector; it contributed approximately 56.6% to the total GDP in 2015. Wholesale and retail mainly contributed 17.5% in 2015, followed by finance and real estate that combinedly contributed 11.3% to the service sector. The government is implementing structural reforms in the energy sector, which will improve the business climate of the country. The government has increased its spending on infrastructure projects, telecommunications, and the energy sector. Domestic demand, along with an additional lift from exports, is expected to be the main growth driver of the Malaysian economy, as global growth improves in 2016.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental factors of Malaysia and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “PESTLE Analysis of Malaysia 2016.” This report provides an analysis of the Malaysian economy from historical, current, and future perspectives. SWOT analysis, scenario analysis, and risk analysis of Malaysia is also included in the report. The report also includes the forecast for Malaysia’s economic growth through 2021.

The report highlights various drivers and challenges which have influenced investment decisions in the economy. Malaysia is a politically stable country. The country has strong current account surplus and high foreign reserves. Malaysia, located within Southeast Asia, has two distinct parts. The western half contains the Peninsular Malaysia, and the eastern half includes the states of Sarawak and Sabah, which share the island of Borneo with Indonesia and Brunei, due to which Malaysia attracts more trade. Malaysia is currently facing challenges, like the falling value of the ringgit and a slowdown in the rate of economic growth over and above lower oil prices. Another challenge for Malaysia is the impact of the slowdown on the Chinese economy, as well as international investors.

