Colombo, Western Province, Sri Lanka; 08, October 2017: With an array of products available at discount prices and island-wide timely delivery, Laabai.lk promises a cost-effective, convenient and safe online shopping experience to all customers in Sri Lanka. The online store has recently added a new range of Rice Cookers, Gas Cookers and Hand Blenders in their stock and offering them at significant discount prices.

Customers can explore their Rice Cooker range (laabai.lk) that includes a variety of rice cookers from leading brands, such as Kundhan and Boston. These cookers are available in different models and capacities and one can get up to 29% discounts on these cookers. The online store sells electric rice cookers that are energy efficient and are a cost-effective way to cook rice at home. They also have commercial rice cookers of 5liter or above capacities that can be used in restaurants and food joints to cook rice and serve customers with tasty and healthy rice.

The online store is also offering an extraordinary Gas Cooker range (laabai.lk), available at a maximum discount of 40%. These are high quality gas cookers from top brands, like Kundhan and Amilex. Most of them are two-burner gas cookers; however, they also have single burner gas cookers for their customers. These gas stoves offer uniform blue flame that is useful in cooking food by consuming less fuel. Each gas stove comes fitted with durable parts to ensure a long lasting use of these gas cookers.

For Sri Lankan Customers, Laabai.lk now also brings a remarkable Hand Blender (laabai.lk) choice, with two outstanding products from Sokany and Sonifer in their stock. The Sokany hand mixer is available at a striking discount of 54%, and its dual rod system offers a perfect blending. The mixer has a turbo button for higher speeds and 5 speed controls. The Sonifer hand mixer is ideal for blending, mixing, folding and whipping. The mixer has 3 speed controls and beater hooks for easy cleaning and removing of beaters.

To know more about these products and take advantage of the discount offers, one can visit the website www.laabai.lk.

About Laabai.lk:

Laabai.lk is an online store which is designed and created to encourage users to shop with a better feel of ease and simplicity. This site or better known as an online store will try the maximum possible to get the goods that customers in Sri Lanka dream to own at a price that they wouldn’t find anywhere else in Sri Lanka.

For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Abdul Rahman, Director

Telephone: +94 114 062950

Mobile: +94 777 522224

Email: support@laabai.lk

Website: https://www.laabai.lk