Once the wedding is over and you are back from your honeymoon, it is time to start thinking about preserving your wedding dress. You most likely spent a lot of money on it so you want to make sure that it lasts a lifetime. Cleaning is almost certainly necessary owing to the stains you picked up along the way on the wedding day. There are a few steps you can take to ensure you hire the right wedding dress cleaning services.

Pick a Drycleaner That Specialises in Wedding Dresses

Your local drycleaner may do a good job with your suits and dresses but that doesn’t mean that they should clean your wedding dress. The material, delicate fabrics, embellishments and ornaments require specialized cleaning. Also make sure that the drycleaner you choose actually does the cleaning in house rather than outsource.

It’s cheaper for you if the drycleaner actually cleans your wedding dress and you are better able to get accountability in case something goes wrong.

Ask About Chemicals and Processes

Now that you have found the best dry cleaning services, ask about the cleaning process and the chemicals they use. Make sure that the drycleaner doesn’t use PERC which is an old cleaning chemical that can damage delicate fabrics found on wedding gowns. You should also ask about any special process that the drycleaner uses specifically for wedding gowns. A knowledgeable cleaner will put you at ease that your precious gown is in safe hands.

Ask For References

Ask the drycleaner for numbers of previous clients preferably those who brought in wedding gowns in the past six months. You can also check the cleaner’s website for reviews or search the internet for complaints and reviews. You need to have confidence that the cleaner knows his way around wedding gown fabrics.

Consider Insurance

Wedding gowns don’t come cheap so you need some sort of assurance that you will get compensated in the unfortunate event something goes wrong during the cleaning. A good drycleaner shouldn’t have this problem but accidents do happen. Insurance is a great way to ensure that you are protected in case of an unfortunate accident or incident. Any drycleaner that is confident about its processes and experience shouldn’t have a problem offering you insurance.

Ask For Additional Services

Finally, ask about any additional services such as shoe repairs in Poole in case your wedding shoes got scuffed, broke a heel or were somehow damaged. Getting everything done at the same place saves you both time and money.

It is necessary that you get your wedding gown cleaned professionally before storing. Ask the drycleaner for storage tips to ensure that you protect and preserve your investment.