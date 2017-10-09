Westside Hypnotherapy ( https://www.westsidehypnotherapy.com ) is pleased to announce that they are one of those very few hypnotherapists in the world who use real-time EEG brain imaging during the administration of hypnosis sessions.The EEG is capable of detecting changes in electrical activity in the brain on a millisecond-level. It is one of the few techniques available that has such high temporal resolution. This allows them to monitor their clients’ hypnotic depth during hypnosis and how their brain is reacting to the positive hypnosis suggestions on a second-by-second basis. Hypnosis and hypnotherapy date back to the late 18th century and as supported by significant medical research are considered to be reputable methods to foster positive changes in people. According to recent research done at the Stanford University School of medicine, hypnosis altered activity and connectivity in specific regions of the brain. By using similar EEG technology to monitor clients’ brain activity during hypnosis, Westside Hypnotherapy is now able to adjust the depth of the clients’ hypnosis and alter hypnotic suggestions in real time to create lasting improvement.

There are many areas where hypnosis has been utilized and the results have been positive including reducing anxiety and stress, overcoming trauma, addiction, fears and phobias, depression, coping with grief, quitting smoking, recovering from divorce or breakup, reducing migraines, losing weight and increasing motivation to exercise, stopping bad habits such as teeth grinding or nail biting, releasing feelings of guilt/fear/shame, and eliminating insomnia or psychosomatic disorders. Hypnosis is a process which focuses on a state of awareness in which the body is extremely relaxed but the mind is awake. During this state, the hypnotherapist can access the subconscious mind to bring in the positive changes, removal of mental blocks, or specific transformation that the client desires for themselves to take place during and after the hypnosis session.

During hypnosis, the client’s body is in a deeply relaxed state, however, the mind is focused and attentive. Hypnosis is considered to be a healing tool at Westside Hypnotherapy. Founder Jake Y. Rubin, M.A. is a Board Certified Hypnotherapist and an internationally recognized expert in hypnosis and hypnotherapy. Jake is not only a hypnotherapist but also an intuitive listener with a goal to help his clients realize their full potential and assist them in accessing their inner power to help them create a better quality of life.

