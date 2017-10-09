Harbinger Systems, a global enterprise providing software technology services,

will be exhibiting its software services for HR Tech product companies at the 20th

HR Technology Conference and Exposition to be held from October 10-13, 2017 in

Las Vegas, Nevada.

PUNE, INDIA; REDMOND, WA, October 6, 2017

Harbinger Systems, provider of product development services to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)

operating in the HR domain, will be exhibiting at the 20th HR Technology Conference and Exposition to

be held from October 10-13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Participants from HR Tech organizations can

visit experts from Harbinger Systems at booth 4136 for more information.

The recent advancements in technology like AI, ML and RPA are disrupting many HR Tech functions like

recruitment, payroll, benefits and employee engagement. HR Managers and millennial employees are

looking forward to more automation, advanced analytics and improved compliance capabilities, while

using HR Tech products. Shrikant Pattathil, President – Harbinger Systems says, “Looking at industry

trends, Harbinger has invested in combining a decade of HR Tech domain knowledge with new

technology knowhow to help product companies build solutions leveraging AI, ML and RPA platforms. At

the HR Tech 2017 conference, we look forward to meeting leaders and innovators to discuss HR Tech

domain problems and collaboratively build products that meet the demands of the current and future

workforce.”

Harbinger Systems has rich experience in aiding product companies develop platforms that enhance

organizations’ social recruitment, onboarding operations, streamline systems of rewards and

recognition, provide workforce analytics and stay updated with the latest compliances. Information,

demos and case studies on these will be available at the conference along with other resources. Details

on Harbinger’s capabilities and how to book meetings at the conference can be found on the official

website.

