PUNE, INDIA; REDMOND, WA, October 6, 2017
Harbinger Systems, provider of product development services to Independent Software Vendors (ISVs)
operating in the HR domain, will be exhibiting at the 20th HR Technology Conference and Exposition to
be held from October 10-13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Participants from HR Tech organizations can
visit experts from Harbinger Systems at booth 4136 for more information.
The recent advancements in technology like AI, ML and RPA are disrupting many HR Tech functions like
recruitment, payroll, benefits and employee engagement. HR Managers and millennial employees are
looking forward to more automation, advanced analytics and improved compliance capabilities, while
using HR Tech products. Shrikant Pattathil, President – Harbinger Systems says, “Looking at industry
trends, Harbinger has invested in combining a decade of HR Tech domain knowledge with new
technology knowhow to help product companies build solutions leveraging AI, ML and RPA platforms. At
the HR Tech 2017 conference, we look forward to meeting leaders and innovators to discuss HR Tech
domain problems and collaboratively build products that meet the demands of the current and future
workforce.”
Harbinger Systems has rich experience in aiding product companies develop platforms that enhance
organizations’ social recruitment, onboarding operations, streamline systems of rewards and
recognition, provide workforce analytics and stay updated with the latest compliances. Information,
demos and case studies on these will be available at the conference along with other resources. Details
on Harbinger’s capabilities and how to book meetings at the conference can be found on the official
website.
About Harbinger Systems
Harbinger Systems is a global company providing software technology services for independent software
vendors and enterprises, with a specialization in product engineering. Since 1990, Harbinger has
developed a strong customer base worldwide. Harbinger Systems builds software solutions leveraging
social, mobile, analytics, and cloud (SMAC) technologies and IoT (Internet of Things) for domains such as
human capital management (HCM), healthcare, eLearning, and publishing. International Association of
Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) ranks Harbinger Systems in The Global Outsourcing 100 listing
consecutively for last five years. Recently, Harbinger is recognized in 2015 Global R&D Service Providers
Rating – Product Engineering Services, by leading management consulting firm Zinnov. Harbinger
Systems is a part of Harbinger Group, a leading global provider of innovative software products and
services to companies in over 60 countries. For more information about Harbinger Systems, visit
www.harbinger-systems.com
About the HR Technology Conference and Exposition
In its 20th edition now, the HR Technology Conference and Exposition, brings together HR professionals
eager to learn about the latest industry advancements and also how technology can be leveraged to
surpass employee expectations, keep them engaged and ensure organizational success. The 20th edition
will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Venetian.
Media Contact
Ajay Nimbalkar
Associate Manager – Marketing
Harbinger Systems Pune, India
Tel: +91 20 2528 4201
ajay.nimbalkar@harbingergroup.com
