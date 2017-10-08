RANKA COLONY ROAD RESIDENTS JOIN HANDS FOR A CLEANER & GREENER BENGALURU

Bangalore, October 08, 2017: Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ forward, a rally was organized today – Sunday, 8th October 2017, in Ranka Colony Road, Bilekahalli ward 188 & adjoining areas. The key objective was to create awareness among local people on segregation of waste and its proper disposal along with keeping the surrounding clean. The campaign evoked massive response with hundreds of residents from all age groups who took part in this drive. The event also saw participation from BBMP representatives.

Highlighting feature of the event were large number of children taking the initiative on designing banners, placards, composing slogans and enacting educative skits on cleanliness to sensitise people about cleanliness and the need to maintain basic hygiene. A small street play was also presented by children with much enthusiasm. All the participants also took a pledge to remain committed towards cleanliness and imbibe them in their day to day life and also to educate others to support the cause. The residents also raised awareness on celebrating Diwali responsibly and with minimal environmental consequence.

The joint representative team along with BBMP health inspector visited every commercial establishments and vendors on the road to reiterate the importance of waste segregation and seeking their cooperation towards this mission. The residents also requested BBMP health inspector to shift the waste segregation away from the vicinity which is causing health hazard to residents and attracting stray animals.

“As part of this initiative, we explained people about the importance of clean and green environment by spreading the message of ‘Cleaner India – Greener India’ being the motto of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It is the responsibility of every citizen to contribute in this noble mission”, said Lekha Santhosh, one of participants.

“It was a nice thing to cycle around and tell people not to throw garbage on the road or anywhere else but in dustbin. We also did a small street play where we enforced the wet waste should be dropped in green bin and dry waste in white cover. Please leave a clean environment for our generation”, said Anoushkaa, one of the child participants.

One of the children Aanya Guruprasad commented “I would love to go cycling till end of the road, but the whole place smells bad from the waste segregation and waste being dumped in all open areas.”

The Ranka Colony Road has been driving several initiatives regularly for citizen welfare and infrastructure development with the support from local administration.

The cleanliness drive would be conducted now on 1st Sunday of every month and interested members along with children are always welcome to participate and contribute towards this cause. Let’s make our world a cleaner place to live for our next generation and the best way to do it is to involve them in this drive as a part of their learning.