NEW YORK – October 8, 2017 – Nowadays, foraying into the world of entrepreneurship comes naturally to talented writers who acknowledge that the web provides them with a unique platform to not only showcase their skills, but also broaden their clientele and expand their outreach. Such was the reasoning behind creative freelancer Nadia Carmon’s move to found Wet Ink Press Co; A freelance writing company that offers copywriting, content writing and ghostwriting services to a variety of industries.

Having recently completed a year in business, she is working on expanding her offerings at WIPCO to include Web Development (CSS, HTML, JS) and Social Media.

In addition to being recognized for her past work as a contributing writer of film and music for 7 publications, including the alternative luxury magazines Prysm (Now Fantôme) and DeVour, Carmon is also a screenwriter of two produced short films. Her 2014 experimental film Stranger, starring Lydia Darly (Exorcist: The Beginning, The Way You Love) and directed by Jeremiah Kipp (Atlas of the Soul, The Minions, The Days God Slept), was an Official Selection of both the Roxbury International Film Festival and the Beyond the Beaten Path Film Fest/SoCal Independent Film Festival (Now the Huntington Beach Film Festival) in 2014.

While her client list includes software companies, record labels, print magazines, online publications, filmmakers, bands/artists, authors and blogs, as a creative professional with an interest in the Art and Entertainment genre, she says, “I’ve always been very passionate about helping to bring other people’s works of art into the spotlight. So I am also looking to continue to develop Wet Ink Press Co in a way that helps new and undiscovered talent.”

Most recently she was a Content Writing Intern with the Digital Branding Institute, where contributed articles on how to build and manage your digital brand and reputation. Her most recent article, “35 Author Hashtags To Market Your Next Bestseller”, was published in July.

###

To keep up with news and updates, follow Ms. Carmon on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Wet Ink Press Co

Contact Person: Nadia Carmon

Phone: 646-510-2925

Email: nadia.carmon@wetinkpressco.com

Country: United States

Website: https://wetinkpressco.com