September 20, 2017 – Brockville, ON-based specialists for safety products, Hansler Smith are now inviting clients across the industrial marketplace to learn more on their Kimberly Clark safety gloves. The company’s full selection of safety gloves includes the Kimberly Clark Purple Nitrile Exam Gloves, which are designed with highly durable nitrile polymer to guard against the risks associated with type-1 natural rubber latex allergies.

THE IMPORTANCE OF SAFETY GLOVES

Within their machining and warehousing operations, companies now depend on the latest safety gear to keep their teams protected around the clock. The specialists Kimberly Clark are leaders within the safety accessories marketplace, and their gloves are among the most durable and reliable available. Now, the team at Hansler Smith Limited are offering reduced pricing on a full range of Kimberly Clark safety gloves.

Included within the Hansler Smith Limited collection is the Kimberly-Clark Purple Nitrile Exam Gloves, which are considered the ideal choice for lab workers because they combine comfort with exceptional tactile sensitivity. The product has also been cleared for use in chemotherapy applications and offers high level protection against spills and other errors with its textured fingertips and beaded cuffs. The Kimberly-Clark Purple Nitrile Exam Gloves are just one example of the quality Kimberly Clark gloves now available through Hansler Smith Limited.

ABOUT HANSLER SMITH LIMITED

To discover more on the full array of products available through the team at Hansler Smith, please contact their offices now at 613-342-4408 or visit their business website at www.hansler.com.