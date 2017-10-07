Plumber in DC, a reputed DC plumbing service provider, recently shared professional kitchen renovation tips for homeowners. The company stated that it decided to share these kitchen renovation tips in order to help homeowners achieve success in their remodeling project. Plumber In DC went on to state that it has many years of experience with kitchen remodels, and wanted to share some of that experience and expert knowledge with homeowners who need to update their kitchens. Plumber In DC stated that, when homeowners follow these tips, they will save time and money.

The first tip that Plumber In DC shared with homeowners is that the stove is the centerpiece of any kitchen and should be treated as such. Plumber In DC stated that anyone who is looking to upgrade a kitchen should start with the stove. According to Plumber in DC, upgrading the stove will not only make cooking easier, it will greatly improve the visual aesthetics of the kitchen as well. The company stated that extra stove features, such as a hood, can be added as well.

Plumber In DC went on to highlight the importance of upgrading a kitchen floor. Not only will an upgraded floor improve the look of the kitchen–it serves a functional purpose as well. Plumber In DC stated that food can get trapped in cracks and gaps within a floor, which can create an unsanitary situation. Plumber In DC stated that durable flooring materials, such as vinyl or Italian porcelain, can prevent this from happening.

Plumber In DC also shared that upgraded counter tops should be durable and water-resistant, to ensure that they last a long time. Plumber In DC stated that marble, granite, quartz, and corian counter tops are all very popular choices. Plumber In DC also stated that counter tops should hang out over the edge of the counters, ever so slightly. According to Plumber in DC, this for aesthetic purposes, as well as to ensure that food does not fall on the counters themselves. More details can be found at https://plus.google.com/+PlumberInDCWashington

