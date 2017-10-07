This year the 6 day festival of Indian classical dance, organized by reputed NGO’s, will be held in New Delhi between 8th and 13th of November, involving renowned artists, dancers and others.

New Delhi, October 7, 2017 – The 2017 edition of the Indradhanush Dilli, A Festival of Arts is going to take place in New Delhi between 8th and 13th November. Started in 2009, the festival is in its 10th year, and which witnessed the presence of renowned artists and dancers, like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Smt Shovana Narayan, Smt Sonal Mansingh, and Smt Geeta Chandran. This year too, this colorful festival of arts is expecting a presence of artists from more than 20 Indian states.

This unique festival is now open for partnerships, sponsorships and support from corporate houses, media companies, like-minded and socially committed individuals and others. Companies ranging from banking and educational services to technology and traditional products are welcome to be a part of the dance extravaganza and play their role to promote Indian art and culture.

This year, Indradhanush Dilli is to be held over 4 venues (Delhi Karnataka Sangh, Lok Kala Manch, Delhi Tamil Sangam, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra) and 6 days in Delhi, with participants from all over India, which will be covered by all the leading news channels and have expected footfalls in excess of 50,000 people. It is the only festival of its kind in New Delhi.

S.U.N.A.INA, Society for the Upliftment of National Arts of India, in collaboration with Delhi Kalyan Samiti, SPOWAC and Delhi Tamil Sangam will be organizing the event, this time in its 10th successive year. The festival will encompass a wide range of activities across different venues to enthrall the audience and will bring an exciting opportunity for sponsors to increase their brand value.

The Bal Kala Utsav, which is one of the events featuring a competition by young artists, already has confirmed participation from 20 states and involves performances of Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Odissi, Mohiniattam, Hindustani Classical Vocal, Carnatic Classical Vocal, Folk Dance, Bollywood & Western Dance, Instrumental Rhythmic, Instrumental Melodic, Fusion Music, Mono Acting, Once Acting and Water Colour painting. Dignitaries from Govt. of India, Delhi Govt., renowned artistes and media persons will be present throughout the festival.

On the concluding day, specialists in field of education and culture will come together and speak about their experiences and research in a seminar which is attended by hundreds of people from around India. The festival will end with a grand award ceremony given to the best talented children from different states practicing different art forms.

Every year, SUNAINA also honors a GURU of Classical Art Form with the Guru Samman Award. So far Gurus like Pandit Birju Maharaj, Sh. V.P and Smt Shanta Dhananjayan, Smt Jayalakshmi Eashwar, Smt Sonal Mansingh, Smt Geeta Chandran, Shri Jitendra Maharaja, Sh. Rajender Gangani, Smt Bharti Shivaji and many other exponents have been felicitated on the Indradhanush Dilli platform.

Speaking about the coming event, Smt. Kanaka Sudhakar said “Indradhanush Dilli 2017 will be bigger than ever, full of cultural diversity, competition, challenge and color”. Corroborating along the same lines, Mrs. Laxmi Krishnan, the founder of SPOWAC and a co-organizer said “one festival, four venues, ten years of successful presentations, pan-Indian participation – a not to be missed event”

ForPressRelease.com and Newsboosters.com are the Media Partners to the event and are also supporting the organizers to garner industry support in form of sponsorships. There are different sponsorship slots with significant benefits for industries to advertise and promote their brands during the event this year. Sponsors of this festival can also avail 50% tax deductions as per Section 80G.

The complete list of events and their venues are shown here – http://bit.ly/2hQ7QPt. All updates related to the event can be accessed on Twitter @newsboosters.