Synology® today announces the partnership with Supertron Electronics, one of the leading distributors specializing in Enterprise IT facilities in India. With this association, Supertron Electronics will deliver Synology solutions to businesses of any size in need of advanced storage and networking services.

“We’re excited to take this step forward into the Indian market,” said Mike Chen, Sales Director of Synology Inc. “With the growth of mobile users and the maturing internet infrastructure, we believe this is the perfect timing to explore new opportunities with a new partner in India.”

“Synology solutions have been phenomenal in many regions of the world. We’re pleased to be one of the missionaries of Synology products and help this company expand,” said Vibhor Agarwal, Marketing Director of Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd., “Supertron offerings are better and stronger now with Synology on our portfolio. Also, with years of channel experience, we’re confident in delivering world-class services in line with the quality of Synology products.”

Supertron Electronics has started shipping Synology products and providing consultancy services in its 35 branch offices and 18 satellite branches in India.

About Synology:

Synology creates network attached storage, IP surveillance solutions, and network equipment that transform the way users manage data, conduct surveillance, and manage network in the cloud era. By taking full advantage of the latest technologies, Synology aims to help users centralize data storage and backup, share files on-the-go, implement professional surveillance solutions, and manage network in reliable and affordable ways. Synology is committed to delivering products with forward-thinking features and the best in class customer services.

For more information, kindly visit: https://www.synology.com/en-global/company

About Supertron Electronics:

Established in 1993, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. [SEPL] is one of the leading Indian companies in IT product distribution and services with an ISO 9001:2008 Quality Certification. The company that started with the aim to provide cost-effective products and solutions in all areas of IT with just INR 2 Lakh as capital, has today grown into a professionally managed supply-chain specialist with an INR 2800 Crores turnover.