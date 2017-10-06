The European Piano Academy is a reputed institution in Sydney, Australia, founded by the expert pianist Illya Zozulya with the vision of delivering the best traditions of European and Russian piano schools to the Australian learners. Born in Ukraine, Illya has been a student at the Kharkov Special Secondary Music School for Gifted Children where he studied with Professor Victor Makarov. In the beginning of his career, Illya had been an instructor at the Australian Institute of Music. Later, he shifted his focus to the European Piano Studio which he founded in 2012. Illyia, who is a gifted musician, has won a host of competitions and played in some of the most popular venues in Ukraine and Australia such as the Sydney Town Hall, Sydney Government and Parliament Houses, Kiev Philharmonic Hall, and Zaporozhye Philharmonie Concert Hall.

Tuition at EPA

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced musician, piano lessons at EPA are tailored according to the respective needs of the learners. They offer two modes of tuition:

Standard Tuition:

This level of training is made for learners seeking:

Personal reward

Preparing for AMEB exams, from Preliminary to Grade 8

Gearing up for AMEB Theory exams

Advanced tuition:

This approach is appropriate for musicians preparing for:

AMEB Certificate of Performance (AMusA and LMusA)

High School Certificates

High School Scholarship

Competitions and Stage Performances.

EPA evaluates the aptitude of individual students, setting realistic goals based on their unique requirements for the best possible outcome. Not only do they offer tailored tuition to the candidates, they also monitor their growth.

Expert Methodology

At EPA, Illya believes music is much more than playing the notes mechanically; his methodologies involve a synergistic coordination of your body, mind and soul:

Finger Skills:

Developing a solid piano technique is the foundation for an exceptional musical score interpretation whereby students are taught special exercises for achieving finger independence and dexterity.

Mind:

Concentration and memory are vital for great musical performance. EPA imparts special methods to boost the learning process, helping you enhance your memory and attention span.

Heart and Soul :

If a student is not ready to put his/her heart and soul into learning, showing sincere dedication to music, true learning is not possible.

About EPA

For more information visit the official EPA website at: http://www.europeanpianoacademy.com.au/

Contact:

Normanhurst NSW 2076 Australia

PO BOX 2189

Tel: 0426 133 349

info@europeanpianoacademy.com.au