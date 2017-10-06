Ranka Colony Road residents to take out awareness rally on maintaining cleanliness

Bangalore, October 06, 2017: Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ forward, a rally is being organized on Sunday, 8th October 2017, in Ranka Colony Road, Bilekahalli & adjoining areas. The key objective would be to create awareness among local people on segregation of waste and its proper disposal along with keeping the surrounding clean. Hundreds of residents from all age groups will take part in this drive.

All the participants will also take a pledge to remain committed towards cleanliness and imbibe them in their day to day life and also educate others to support the cause. A small street play will be presented by children who will also carry placards & banners depicting cleanliness slogans to sensitise people about cleanliness and the need to maintain basic hygiene.