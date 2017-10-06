Mohamed Shaalan is proud to announce to the public the launch of NoSteroids online personal training service that will help anyone to reach their fitness goals, provide them with customized meal plan according to their preference, provide them with the best nutrition advice, and help them to change the bad habits that prevent anyone from reaching their objectives.

The benefits of hiring Mohamed Shaalan as an online personal trainer vastly outweigh the disadvantages. One of the advantages is that he offers affordable packages. Also, anyone can train at their convenience and can choose the best time to workout. Plus, clients can use any available equipment they have to do the workouts at home. The cost is typically significantly less too.

Mohamed Shaalan will be messaging his clients each week or over Skype to check in on their progress and making sure that they are completing their workouts, and clients will not even have to be in the same country as Mohamed to be trained. Mohamed doesn’t use anabolic steroids or any performance enhancing drugs with his clients. He will guide his clients on how to eat right and exercise properly along with health and fitness advice. He doesn’t offer medical advice, however.

He gives expert advice on how to build more muscles, burn fat, lose weight and tone muscles for both men and women, and offers fast fitness consultations for free. For 30 minutes Skype consultation, however, he charges 15 USD. Fitness program prices range from $47 to $99 in competitive packages.

About Mohamed Shaalan

Mohamed Shaalan is a pharmacist, certified personal trainer, fitness nutrition specialist and lifestyle weight management specialist with more than 15 years of experience in the fitness industry whose whole life is focused on health and fitness. He enjoys working with a variety of different people. As a Personal Trainer, he helps his clients to achieve their personal health and fitness goals through a personalized fitness and meal program at very affordable rates. He has thousands of worldwide followers and hundreds of happy customers. Facebook.com/NoSteroids

YouTube video: M. Shaalan – Online Personal Trainer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqV8l0v3F6k

