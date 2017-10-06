Spring Lake, NJ – In his recent article on treating PTSD with medical marijuana, Dr. Michael E. Rothman, New Jersey’s foremost holistic physician, openly discusses using medical marijuana as part of a treatment program for PTSD.

“Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a chronic condition where you will suffer from severe and painful emotional stress when ‘triggered’ to remember past traumatic experiences,” writes Dr. Rothman.

Dr. Rothman details the treatments for PTSD, including medical marijuana as part of an ongoing effort to calm the effects of this devastating disorder.

One insight Dr. Rothman shares with his patients and readers is that “the underlying cause of most cases of PTSD is some sort of physiologic weakness caused by chronic stressors.” Many who suffer from PTSD feel they are somehow mentally weak, when in truth it might simply be a physical wearing down of the body’s hidden systems that leads to this disorder.

The treatment offered at MDWellness is systematic and holistic, seeking solutions that include lifestyle changes, mind-body support, and medical prescriptions, including medical marijuana.

The complete article is available at http://mdwellnessmd.com/holistic-medicine-services-in-nj/medical-medicinal-marijuana-doctor-in-new-jersey/treating-PTSD-with-medical-cannabis-nj/

Over the last 20 years, Dr. Michael E. Rothman has dedicated his life to helping his patients understand the “how and why” of their health. He strives to provide the highest quality care utilizing natural, holistic, non-toxic methods. Dr. Rothman has an extensive background in Nutrition, Biochemistry, Physiology and Physics. This NJ holistic doctor is highly respected by his peers and is loved by his patients.

