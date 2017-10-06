With “Never Ending Stories,” the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg presents the first extensive examination of the loop phenomenon in art, film, architecture, music, literature and cultural history, taking a comprehensive interdisciplinary look at the subject as regards time and place as well as form and content. Cyclicality in self-contained systems can be traced from the Ancient Egyptian serpent Ouroboros that devours its own tail to contemporary multimedia installations, significantly designating trance, dream and trauma in the human psyche. The architectural parcours developed especially for the gallery and the great hall in the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg enables numerous mental rotations as well as spatial-physical looping experiences. The scope of the show ranges from the “Ouroboros” Octagon and the “Zen” Hall to the quadratic mirrored “Music Hall.” In the process, chapters of the exhibition such as “Endless Eros,” “The Digestion of the World” and “Architecture without End” continually expand into cinema, installation and self-awareness spaces: generously sized black boxes featuring video loops by Salla Tykkä, Rodney Graham and Omer Fast, for example, are juxtaposed with immersive room installations by artists like Douglas Gordon, Ragnar Kjartansson and Bruce Nauman. In “Never Ending Stories” you can experience almost contrapuntally Yayoi Kusama”s trancelike light infinity measuring just four by four meters and Gregor Schneider”s ultimate space loop “Bathroom” spanning over 500 square meters.

The Artists

Adel Abdessemed, Abramović/Ulay, Francis Alys, Rosa Barba, Robert Barta, Thomas Bayrle, Max Beckmann, Joseph Beuys, Michel Blazy, Etienne-Louis Boullee, Marcel Broodthaers, Philip Corner, Julio Cortázar, Attila Csörgö, Salvador Dalí, Wim Delvoye, Marcel Duchamp, Thomas A. Edison, Maurits Cornelis Escher, Juan Esteban Fassio, Omer Fast, Leon Ferrari, Sandra Filic, Robert Filliou, Fischli/Weiss, Robert Fludd, Frank B. Gilbreth, Douglas Gordon, Rodney Graham, Max Grau, Anton Henning, Seiko Hirata, James Joyce, William Kentridge, Athanasius Kircher, Ragnar Kjartansson, Kraftwerk, Yayoi Kusama, Stanley Kubrick, Claude-Nicolas Ledoux, Tim Lewis, Sarah Lucas, Guillaume de Machaut, Michael Maier, Matthäus Merian the Elder, Robert Müller, Juan Munoz, Eadweard Muybridge, Bruce Nauman, OMA, Nam June Paik, Giambattista della Porta, Barbara Probst, Markus Raetz, Bridget Riley, Peter Roehr, Raymond Roussel, Erik Satie, Markus Schinwald, Gregor Schneider, Richard Serra, Shunso Shoju, Nedko Solakov, Daniel Spoerri, Gertrude Stein, Donna Summer, Roland Topor, Salla Tykkä, Günther Uecker, Andy Warhol and many more.

The Catalogue

The exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue, edited by Ralf Beil. The catalogue is published by Hatje Cantz Verlag. The hardcover publication in a German and an English edition encompasses 360 pages, circa 650 illustrations. 45 € in the museum shop.

The exhibition will be held from October 29, 2017 until February 18, 2018.

Press preview on Thursday, October 26, 2017, 11:15 a.m. The artist Gregor Schneider is present.

Opening on Saturday, October 28, 2017, 7 p.m. with party from 9 p.m.

Photo: Yayoi Kusama, “Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away”, 2013 © Yayoi Kusama. Courtesy of David Zwirner, New York; Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo / Singapore; Victoria Miro, London; YAYOI KUSAMA Inc.