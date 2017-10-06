New Delhi, October 6, 2017: Coming on the back of a stellar quarterly performance – a 40% growth in revenues, 2x traffic and a 66% expansion in its app consumer base vs. last year – India’s leading fashion e-tailer, Jabong, is all set for the festive season and expects to see doubling of revenues. Its core consumer base, the more affluent, well-travelled and fashion-forward women and men, continues to be both loyal and growing. Jabong is over-indexed on affluent and educated consumers with Sec A1 penetration in its customer base standing at 2x of the e-commerce industry average. This is the segment of consumer which shops for exclusive styles online and Jabong is their most preferred shopping destination. Catering to the requirement of its shoppers, Jabong has launched five limited edition stores, viz. FESTIVE, FORMAL, PARTY, ETHNIC and BEAUTY on its platform.

“Coming on the back of a 40% YoY growth in the second quarter and an 85% YoY growth in September, we expect a 2x revenue jump this festive season and the highest ever traffic on our platform! Our focus is to provide a complete range of fashion solutions for our core consumer base – the modern women and men who are free spirited and confident of their choices, be it in fashion or otherwise.” says Gunjan Soni, Head of Business, Jabong.

This festive season, Jabong has come up with a triple punch to target its core customer base:

1. A 360-degree nationwide brand campaign “You Are The Festival”. The campaign depicts Jabong’s unique and quirky take on fashion, and aptly celebrates its target consumers’ individuality with a display of a wide range of fusion wear. The campaign will be aired on all leading TV channels with 10,000 spots in primetime. It will also be supported by print, cinema, CRM, social media and promotions within key cinemas halls.

2. A host of new features on its app to make the shopping easier and the product experience more fun. These include voice search, visual filters, reduced load time, and popularity index amongst others. It also has plans to launch +90 brands in October with a focus on premium international brands.

3. Innovative ways to provide faster deliveries and offer a seamless delivery experience – next day delivery in its key markets, option to cross exchange without having to return the product first, faster refunds etc.