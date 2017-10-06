Factors which are propelling the growth of market such as rise in adaptation of minimal invasive & non-invasive processes, increase in awareness about cosmetic procedures & rise in demand for the treatment of aesthetic among male patients, growing brand consciousness on cosmetic and beauty products increasing aging population pool, and availability of aesthetic devices which are user-friendly. However, cost of the treatment is being very high, low reimbursements and malfunctions risk concerned with implants, strict regulations on the aesthetics procedures, survival rate is low because of high potency of competitors in the market are the few factors that are hindering growth of medical aesthetics market.

The global medical aesthetics market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and geographical

On the basis of product, global medical aesthetics market is segmented as

Aesthetic Lasers

Non-ablative Lasers

Ablative Lasers

Body Contouring and Skin Tightening Devices

Liposuction Devices

Skin Tightening Devices

Cellulite Reduction devices

Aesthetic Implants

Dental Implants

Root Form Dental Implants

Plate Form Dental Implants

Breast Implants

Saline Filled

Silicone Gel Filled

Facial Implants

Other Implants

On the basis of application, global medical aesthetics market is segmented as

Surgical

Face & Head

Breast

Body & Extremities

Non-surgical

On the basis of end-user, global medical aesthetics market is segmented as

Hospitals

Dermatology Centres

Clinics and Medical spas

Beauty Centres

Others

The most general use of the aesthetic lasers are to treat skin and hair that includes rejuvenation of skin, tattoo removal and eliminate pigmented lesions. Due to the non-invasive features of the medical aesthetics, they procured high preference over the other devices among patients. Facial aesthetics are anticipated to report for the major share in medical aesthetics market due to the rising demand for facial the aesthetics and growing trends of non-invasive surgeries. Energy devices are anticipated to be as speedy growing segment of the market. Aesthetic practitioners have many choices of advanced instrumentations like flexible and soft needles, cannulas with blunt-tip and pen injectors for minimal invasive process.

On the basis of geographical regions, Medical Aesthetics Market is segmented as Asia-Pacific, North America Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominating market in global market of medical aesthetic devices, Especially the U.S. which is accounting for high share in the total market share due to the high susceptibility of people towards beauty consciousness and also presence of large pool of aesthetic surgeons and companies. Latin America and Asia-Pacific also showing significant growth rate due to increase in medical tourism, growing middle class pool of population with rising disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding aesthetic specialties

Some of the major players operating in the global medical aesthetics market are Solta Medical Inc. (U.S.), Allergan plc (Ireland), Syneron Medical Ltd.( U.S.), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), Cynosure Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., (U.S.), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.) (China), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Sientra Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Inc., (U.S.), and GC Aesthetics plc (Ireland)