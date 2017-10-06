Several factors like rise in the prevalence of diseases like diabetes, osteoporosis, arthritis, obesity, growing ageing population increasing sports-related injuries, improving advanced technologies like minimally invasive surgeries and superior materials of implants are the factors driving the global knee replacement market. High cost of the surgery, rise in number of OEM’s and increase in awareness about non-surgical treatments like weight losing, exercises, walking aids, shoe inserts and painkiller medicines are the factors restraining the growth of global knee replacement market are

The global knee replacement market is classified on the basis of procedure, bearing, end-user and geography.

Based on procedure, global knee replacement market is segmented as

Total knee replacement

Partial knee replacement

Revision knee replacement

Based on bearing, global knee replacement market is segmented as

Fixed-bearing Implants

Mobile-bearing Implants

Based on end-user, global knee replacement market is segmented as

Hospitals

Orthopaedic clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Knee replacement is the most widely used procedure to treat knee arthritis pain. Advancements in the technologies of knee replacement like minimally invasive surgery, improvement in materials of implant and rise in success rates of the procedures are allowing people to undergo the knee replacement surgery. Technologies likev3D printed knee implants manufactured by the company ConforMIS in USA. For example, X3 Advanced Bearing Technology (in 2011) and Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Technology (in 2017) and Zimmer Biomet has launched Persona Medial Congruent Bearing in March 2016, designed for providing natural motion for the knee by increasing stability of joints are boosting the growth of the market. According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services about 294,000 children below age of 18 are suffering from various rheumatic conditions in U.S.

Based on the geographical regions, Knee replacement market is segmented as Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America and The Middle East and Africa. North America is dominating in the global knee replacement market owing to the rise in geriatric population and increasing prevalence rate of arthritis and various joint. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth due to the untapped opportunities, growing incorporation of implants in the orthopaedic procedures and increasing prevalence rate of arthritis and robust improvement in the healthcare infrastructure.

Some of the players in knee replacement market are Stryker (U.S.), Zimmer Inc., (U.S.), DePuy Synthes (U.S.), Aesculap Implants Systems, LLC (U.S.), Medacta (Switzerland), Exactech, Inc. (U.S.), CONMED (U.S.), MicroPort Orthopedics, Inc (U.S.), Kinamed, Inc.(U.S.), OMNIlife science Inc. (U.S.) and ConforMIS (U.S.)