Insulin pen cap is referred to a cap that transforms any insulin pen into smart pen. It helps the patients to check how much time has passed since the last injection. This device keeps track of the reading and record the reading for future reference.

Market Size and Forecast

Global Insulin Pen Cap Market is expected to grow at a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Further, insulin pen cap market is driven by various factors such as growing adoption of technologically advanced devices and increasing healthcare concerns.

In terms of geography, North America region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Further, U.S. is the leading country in this region because of better technological infrastructure and increase in adoption of innovative healthcare products. Likely, rapid urbanization coupled with mounting demand for user-friendly health monitoring gadgets are envisioned to bolster the growth of insulin pen cap market by the end of 2024. Additionally, increased connectivity and rising old age population affected with diabetes are envisioned to foster the growth of insulin pen cap market in the North America region.

North America market is trailed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Europe holds the second largest insulin pen cap market and it will show a robust growth over the forecast period owing to presence of major key players in this region. The major countries witnessing the augmented demand for insulin pen cap are U.K. and France. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing insulin pen cap market during the forecast period. Further, rising early age diabetic patients and growing awareness towards advanced healthcare gadgets are believed to foster the growth of insulin pen cap market in Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the growth in this region is credited to the rise of middle class and rising purchasing power of the population. Japan and China are the leading countries of Insulin Pen Cap Market in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global insulin pen cap market in the following segments:

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Offline Store

By Region

Global insulin pen cap market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, Rest of Western Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea &Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Rising demand for advanced blood glucose tracking technology and the increasing aging population affected with the diabetes are envisioned to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of insulin pen cap market. Further, rising adoption of innovative insulin pen caps for better track of blood glucose level and growing consumer awareness regarding insulin pen caps are believed to bolster the growth of insulin pen cap market.

Moreover, rising personal disposable income along with rising purchasing power of the consumer are anticipated to foster the growth of insulin pen cap market. Likely, increasing research and development activities are also anticipated to propel the growth of insulin pen cap market. However, lack of awareness regarding insulin pen cap in developing and underdeveloped nations are projected to dampen the growth of insulin pen cap market over the forecast period.

Key players

The major key players for insulin pen cap market are as follows

Timesulin

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Novo Pen

The Bee

Gocap

Key Potential Companies that may enter into manufacturing of insulin pen cap are mentioned below:

Smiths Medical Asd Inc.

Health Care Center

P.B Pharmaceuticals

Nipro Medical Corporation

INJEX

Sanofi

Biocon Ltd

Eli Lilly

