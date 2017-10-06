St. Louis, USA and Chennai, India – Oct 4, 2017, e-con Systems Inc., Cypress Design Partner, a leading embedded camera company specializing in the development of advanced camera solutions announces the launch of Tania, industry’s fastest USB3.1 Gen1(5Gb/Sec) UVC reference design kit with dual camera, along with the Cypress® Semiconductor Corp and Socionext Inc. Tania is an easy to use, single-board plug and play USB3.1 Gen1(5Gb/Sec) UVC reference design kit packed with a powerful combination of SuperSpeed Cypress’s EZ-USB® CX3™ USB3.1 Gen1 camera controller, advanced high-performance Socionext’s Milbeaut® MBG967 ISP (image signal processor) and Sony‘s dual (21MP rear e-CAM210_MI230_MOD and 13MP front e-CAM130_MI258_MOD ) color autofocus camera modules based on Sony’s IMX230 and IMX258 image sensors respectively.

Tania allows developers to evaluate the latest-trend dual camera solution using sony’s Exmor RS™ technology image sensors with Socionext ISP. It comes with dual cameras with two different modes and it can be used as individual (front and rear) camera streaming or both cameras simultaneous streaming. This is one of the important features of TANIA which will enable customers to use in multiple ways. A high intensity on-board LEDs on both side of the kit allow cameras to capture even in low light environment. Tania has got the support for UVC extension control using which anyone can control variety of features like Auto Focus Region of Interest (ROI), Auto Exposure Metering, JPEG Compression Quality control, Flicker Detection etc. e-con Systems provide a sample application for both windows (e-camView) and linux (QtCAM with complete source code) for preview the streaming.

It is ideal for customers who want to speed up the time-to-market without expensive initial costs for developing camera firmware. This kit delivers high-resolution performance and advanced functions for a wide range of applications.

Fig :1 Tania – Cypress® CX3™ Socionext® ISP RDK with Dual Sony® Sensors

“The Cypress-Socionext Dual Camera Reference Design Kit combines the best-in-class Socionext ISP and Cypress’ programmable Super Speed USB controller in a streamlined footprint” said Mark Fu, Senior Marketing Director of Wired Connectivity Business Unit at Cypress Semiconductor, “It provides camera designers a powerful tool to create 360-degree image capturing and enables new USB camera applications in video conferencing, VR content creation and 3D imaging.”

“The MBG967 is one of Socionext’s most versatile, flexible and feature-rich image signal processors that can handle two image sensors simultaneously without compromising the picture quality”, said Mitsugu Naito, Corporate Senior Vice President at Socionext. “Our close collaboration with e-con Systems and Cypress has delivered a unique and powerful dual camera solution that can bring the user experience to the next level.”

“TANIA RDK is e-con’s first camera kit with Sony CMOS sensors and Socionext ISP. E-con has integrated a host of ISP features on the kit including simultaneous streaming of two cameras that enables wide range of applications such as 360 degree surveillance, AR/VR, Video conferencing applications and 3d color video capture” said Ashok Babu, President of e-con Systems Inc. “e-con can customize the Tania kit with different CMOS sensors for enabling our customers to build innovative applications involving single or dual cameras”

Cypress’s CX3 adds SuperSpeed USB3.1 Gen1(5Gb/Sec) connectivity to any image sensor that is compliant with the MIPI Camera Serial Interface 2 (CSI-2) standard and Socionext®’s Milbeaut MBG967 ISP supports the latest high-speed high-accuracy Auto Focus, Auto Exposure and Auto White balance and brings out the best picture quality from two image sensors simultaneously. TANIA includes firmware optimized for all USB camera functionality; Developers can use this smart reference design kit as a production-ready final product and can also utilize it as a development tool for simultaneous dual camera streaming.

Availability

Tania is currently available for evaluation. Customers interested in evaluating the Cypress® CX3™ Socionext ISP RDK can order samples from e-con Systems’ online store.

For more information, please visit Tania – Cypress® CX3™ Socionext ISP RDK with Dual Sony Sensors.

About e-con Systems

e-con Systems Inc., specializes in the design, development, manufacture of embedded OEM CMOS USB 3.0/USB 2.0 cameras, board cameras (MIPI/Parallel), Stereo cameras . We provides extensive range of high quality CMOS cameras (ranging 1 MP to 13 MP) based on Sony, ON Semiconductor and Omnivision sensors for various processors from NVIDIA, NXP(Freescale),Texas Instruments, etc. e-con Systems has strengths in customized product design and can offer fast prototyping and custom modification in hardware and software for any application. To learn more, go to www.e-consystems.com

About Cypress

Cypress delivers high-performance, high-quality solutions at the heart of today’s most advanced embedded systems, from automotive, industrial and networking platforms to highly interactive consumer and mobile devices. With a broad, differentiated product portfolio that includes NOR flash memories, F-RAM™ and SRAM, Traveo™ microcontrollers, the industry’s only PSoC® programmable system-on-chip solutions, analog and PMIC Power Management ICs, CapSense® capacitive touch-sensing controllers, and Wireless BLE Bluetooth® Low-Energy and USB connectivity solutions, Cypress is committed to providing its customers worldwide with consistent innovation, best-in-class support and exceptional system value. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com

About Socionext

Socionext is a new, innovative enterprise that designs, develops and delivers System-on-Chip products to customers worldwide. The company is focused on imaging, networking, computing and other dynamic technologies that drive today’s leading-edge applications. Socionext combines world-class expertise, experience, and an extensive IP portfolio to provide exceptional solutions and ensure a better quality of experience for customers. Founded in 2015, Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its product development and sales activities. To learn more, go to www.socionext.com