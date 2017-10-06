The Europe Poultry Processing Equipment market has been estimated at USD 0.88 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2021. Meat is consumed as staple food in many parts of the world. Meat has high protein content, water, and fat. Meat processing is the technique for simplifying the meat for easy cooking and enhanced taste. Farmers and suppliers of poultry supply the livestock to processing companies for processing various types of processed meat.

The market for Poultry Processing Equipment in Europe is mainly driven due to rising demand for custom fillets and portions of poultry products from fine-dining restaurants and hotels. Also, rapid evolution in consumer food preferences and rising health concerns, leading to high-protein, zero-fat diets is also driving the market growth. But, the market growth can be hampered due to high initial cost of equipment and complications for handling the machines as compared to conformist techniques.

Europe market for Poultry Processing Equipment is segmented based on animal type and Equipment Type. By animal type, the market is further sub-segmented into Chicken, Turkey, Ducks. By Equipment Type, the market is further sub-segmented into Killing & De-Feathering, Evisceration, Cut-ups, Deboning & Skinning, Marinating & Tumbling. Killing & de-feathering dominated the poultry processing equipment market among other equipment as it is a pre-requisite in every automated poultry processing plant. On the basis of poultry type, the poultry processing equipment market is led by chicken, followed by duck. Chicken consumption is growing faster than other meat.

Geographically, Europe market for Poultry Processing Equipment is segmented into Germany, Spain, U.K., France and Italy. Europe is the second biggest market in terms of market share across the globe. Leading manufacturers have expanded regionally with their respective businesses by setting up several manufacturing plants to increase production capacities and widen total product line.

Marel HF, Key Technology, Inc., John Bean Technologies Corporation, CTB, Inc., Baader Food Processing Machinery, Inc., Brower Equipment, Bayle S.A., CG Manufacturing and Distribution Limited, and Prime Equipment Group, Inc. are the major players of Europe Poultry Processing Equipment market.

Market Segmentation :

1) Animal Type

2) Equipment Type

Scope of the Report:

• Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market