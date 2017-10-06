Three new collections featuring a range of kurtis, salwar suits, ready-to-stitch suits and sarees that set the tone for celebration

India: Soch, the one-stop destination for all your ethnic needs, is all set to help you usher in the festive season with the launch of its three new collections – Esha, Tasha and Zarah. With its blend of traditional and contemporary elements, Soch has always been in sync with the season’s moods and trends, and its latest collections are perfectly in tune with the demands of festivity and celebration. Esha comprises salwar suits, Tasha offers a diverse range of Kurtis, Salwar suits, Sarees and Ready to Stitch suits and Zarah brings with it Ready to Stitch suits, salwar suits, lehengas and sarees. Eye-catching colours, use of thread work as well as stones in the embroidery and flattering silhouettes make these outfits must-haves in your festive wardrobe.

Esha: Delicate embroidery on the yoke, zari and thread embroidered motifs, unusual colour combinations and a variety of cuts are the hallmarks of this collection. Chose from salwar suits in fabrics like cotton, silk, net, chiffon etc. Tones of reds, beige and blue dominate this collection of salwar suits that come with kurtas and dupattas that are paired with churidars or palazzos.

Prices starting at 4498/-

Tasha: Tasha’s kurtis are a burst of prints, resplendent with colours in a variety of cuts that can be paired with churidars, skirts and palazzo easily. Whether it’s vibrant triangle print, multilayered kurtas that have a printed inner layer and thread work on the upper layer, zari lace, combination of prints on sleeves, front and back panels, these kurtis are perfect to get you in the mood for some celebration! The salwars suits in this collection feature the current cold-shoulder trend, as well as statement buttons, embellishments in colours and cuts that are once elegant, refined and stylish. Making the most of one of the hottest fashion statements, the double colour saree, this collection features many such in interesting combinations like blue and grey, pink and beige, yellow and pink in silks, georgettes and chiffons. Upping the style quotient, they also feature sari borders, floral zari embroidery, stone work. Perfect for that evening out. The ready-to-stitch collection is a bold palette of colours, ornate prints and embroidery on the yoke, mirror work, which gives you style, the way you want it.

Prices starting at 3298/-

Zarah: This collection is your look for your evening out during this festive season. Rich colours and exquisite embroidery come to create outfits that elegant and regal in their splendour. Richly embroidered salwar suits, come with jackets, ghaghras with cold shoulder tops and salwar suits with a net cape – elements that elevate the style quotient of these salwar suits. All the sarees feature ornate embroidery all through, primarily on the palls and border, as well as lace work and piping. Off-white, light-green, black, red, blues, reds – a wide panorama of colours to suit every mood and occasion. This trend extends to the ready-to-stitch collection as well: strong colours, embroidered yokes as well as motif work on the body, stylish dupattas come together to make the perfect outfit for this season!

Prices starting at 3998/-

The collection is available at all Soch outlets and online on www.soch.in.