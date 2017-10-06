Seattle, WA, October 04, 2017 — Active Grow, the next-gen horticulture lighting company’s Sweet Grass Series™ 300W LED Grow Light is the first horticulture LED luminaire to be featured in the 2017 Illuminating Engineering Society’s (IES) Annual Progress Report. The IES Progress Committee has recognized the Active Grow SG300 as a significant development in lighting technology, specifically in regards to the SG300’s industry-leading photon electrical efficiency and being the first to receive the ETL Horticulture Lighting Certification.

The IES Progress Committee is mandated to “keep in touch with developments in the art and science of lighting throughout the world, and prepare a yearly review of achievements for the Illuminating Engineering Society.” Active Grow attended the IES conference on August 11th, in Portland, OR, where the SG300 LED grow light was demoed on stage in front of a live audience of lighting industry professionals. The entire IES Progress Report will be published in the LD+A November Magazine.

The SG300 LED grow light stood out to the IES Committee with a photon electrical efficiency that was 40% higher than similar horticulture LED luminaires at 3 µmol/J at 18” above the canopy or 900 PPFD (µmol*m-2*sec-1). The SG300 was also noted by the Committee as being the first luminaire to receive the ETL (Intertek) Horticultural Lighting Certification. The SG300’s Active Spectrum™ was also recognized for its effectiveness in promoting A and B chlorophylls and essential carotenoids as well as its incorporation of 400 nm UV light and 730 nm IR light.

“I have been following the IES Progress Report for many years and really appreciate the work that the Committee does,” says Active Grow’s Managing Director, Taylor Schaberg, “so it is a great honor that the Active Grow SG300 LED grow light is recognized by IES among the most progressive lighting products in the industry.”

To watch a video of the Active Grow SG300 LED Grow Light at the Portland, OR IES presentation click here( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zh-sAaKaHAg ).

About The SG300 LED Grow Light

The Active Grow 300 watt SG300 LED grow light replaces a 600 watt HPS or HID lamp and features industry-leading efficacy up to 3 µmols/J (900 PPFD) at 18? above the canopy. The SG300 incorporates the fully formulated 370-760 nm Active Spectrum™, which promotes growth during the vegetative and flowering stages for various species of plants. The UV and IR wavelengths present in the Active Spectrum™ increase flower content such as CBD, THC and terpenes in legal cannabis plants. The SG300 also features a solid-state design with a passive cooling heatsink, is IP65 waterproof rated, runs safely on 120-277 volts, is dimmable on 0-10V circuits and has a 65,000 hour lifetime.

About Active Grow

Active Grow LLC is an LED lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop commercial grade horticulture lighting systems that are energy efficient and long lasting alternatives to traditional HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lights. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube for the latest company updates and videos.

