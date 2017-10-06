4FastPlumber, a reputed plumbing company in Alexandria, recently made an announcement regarding emergency critter situations. The company stated that, while pests are a frequent nuisance for homeowners, they can sometimes pose a true emergency. The company stated that it chose to make the announcement regarding emergency critter situations as a way to help homeowners deal with the harmful effects that critters can have on a home. 4FastPlumber stated that its goal in making the announcement was to help homeowners take care of these problems as quickly and painlessly as possible.

4FastPlumber stated that some of the critters that can cause emergencies in a home are mice, termites, and roaches. The company went on to state that such critters can cause structural damage to the house (especially mice and termites) by eating away at wood, wiring, and other materials within the home. 4FastPlumber also stated that these critters can potentially pose a serious health hazard, as they are known to carry diseases. 4FastPlumber went on to state that, for these reasons, infestations involving these creatures are considered emergencies.

4FastPlumber went on to announce that if critters are detected, or even suspected, in the home, it is best to call an exterminator to come take care of the problem. The company stated that the sooner these animals are gotten rid of the better. 4FastPlumber stated that when a home is free of pests, it brings peace of mind to all involved, and it makes the home and its occupants much safer. 4FastPlumber also stated that critters can cause damage to a home’s plumbing as well. This being the case, the company stressed the importance of checking all areas of a home’s plumbing following a critter infestation.

4FastPlumber stated that it is a family-owned company that has been serving the Alexandria area for years. The company also stated that it employs master plumbers and gas fitters, to ensure the highest possible level of service.

4FastPlumber also stated that all of its plumbers and gas fitters are licensed and insured.

