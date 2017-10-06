4FastPlumber recently shared several tips on toilet replacement. The company stated that the purpose of this announcement was to provide helpful information to Northern Virginia homeowners. 4FastPlumber went on to state that, while many people do not realize it, toilet replacement can actually be a DIY (“Do It Yourself”) task, and its goal was to help homeowners tackle this project with confidence while saving some money.

4FastPlumber announced that the first step in replacing a toilet is shutting off the water supply. 4FastPlumber went on to state that the next step is to remove the lid and drain from the tank, followed by the cap and nuts at the base of the toilet. 4FastPlumber stated that wrenches and pliers are often needed for this step. Once these tasks are completed, the toilet can be removed. 4FastPlumber recommended placing a rag over the drain opening to prevent fumes from entering the house.

4FastPlumber then described the tasks needed to install a new toilet. According to the company, the first step is to install new bolts and a new wax seal. 4FastPlumber stated that the next step is to install the new tank onto the new bowl, while also placing the new tank seal. 4FastPlumber explained that homeowners should then place the tank and bowl into the new wax seal, lining up the mounting bolts with the mounting holes in the toilet. 4FastPlumber said that the final steps include connecting a supply tube to the toilet tank, and affixing the seat to the bowl, using bolts. 4FastPlumber stated that, once these tasks are completed, the new toilet is ready to use.

4FastPlumber closed by providing some company information. 4FastPlumber has been based in the Arlington area for several years, and has substantial experience providing plumbing and gas fitting services to Arlington residents. Their latest posts can be read at https://plus.google.com/b/106545938005704851653/106545938005704851653?hl=en&pageId=106545938005704851653

The company stated that it employs licensed and insured master plumbers and gas fitters, who work quickly, efficiently, and safely. Their reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4+Fast+Plumber+Arlington/@38.866375,-77.1144587,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x585dfdf5a2931f69!8m2!3d38.866375!4d-77.11227?hl=en

4FastPlumber went on to state that it operates on a 24/7 basis, in the interest of customer convenience. The company concluded by stating that it is family-owned and conducts business with honesty and integrity. They can be followed at https://4-fast-plumber-arlington.hub.biz/

