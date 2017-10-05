Mumbai, 5th October, 2017: SHAREit, India’s leading social content sharing platform is all set to deepdive into the central states of India. To create higher brand recall and preference towards SHAREit among the youth, they have tied up with 20 colleges in Indore. SHAREit has also selected ambassadors from each campus who will play an important role in creating awareness about SHAREit and expanding their loyal user base in these markets.

The central states in India have a huge potential to grow as the smartphone penetration is on the rise and people have access to a plethora of information. Also, the metro cities in India are already established markets who are well aware of technology, its advancements and innovation. These new geographies would thus be the next phase of growth for most brands in India. India is currently under the digitization phase where in the adoption rate of technology is on the rise. With this realization, SHAREit has embarked upon this strategic move of making information more accessible to these markets. This marketing initiative gives them a platform to directly reach out to the millennials and the GenZ who are always on their smartphones and are data usage conscious. SHAREit also plans to replicate the marketing strategy across India thus giving people higher access to entertainment/information.

Ms. Summer Du, Marketing Director, SHAREit technology said: “It was really nice interacting with the students and they are a very creative and energetic bunch. They like to share music, videos and popular games with their family and friends using SHAREit. They also helped us with some innovative ideas which we are considering as for SHAREit, our users are of prime importance and we ensure we deliver a superior experience.This is also the reason that contributes to billion user base worldwide, with almost 300 million from India. We will continue this program and meet for students to strengthen our growth in India.”

Adding to the SHAREit’s effort one of their ambassadors Riya Kohli, from Acropolis Indore said, “This will undeniably help SHAREit to leverage their app features and rope in a good number of positive reviews and responses: It’s an honor to be an ambassador of SHAREit. We as a team plan to promote SHAREit, through a booth near the college gate where we can interact with them during the students break hours. We are glad to meet SHAREit team in our college, who replicate our enthusiasm. With Summer’s speech, we got to know more about global marketing and some great tips about our career in the future. We got the opportunity to join SHAREit marketing activity; and certificate fortunate few also won SHAREit’s SHARING STAR certificates that we will cherish all our life.”