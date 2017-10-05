5th October, Delhi : Notion Press brings to you Nalin Mittal’s exciting crime thriller Akshan – The Reckoning, the first in the Akshan trilogy. It is the first in Indian history to explore Generation X vigilantism. Akshan is an anti-crime fraternity that’s formed to serve justice and right the wrongs in society. The unique way in which this book treads the thin line between morality and ethical principles is what sets this book apart from other crime thrillers.

After having lost their jobs due to the outbreak of a mysterious illness in the country, Dhruv and his friends get together in Delhi and reinstate their college group ‘Akshan’. They strive to become guardians of society and serve justice by fighting crime. Instead, they must defend themselves when a murder investigation leaves them rallying against the CBI. Outlawed, outnumbered and out of options, their friendship is put to the test as they fight to prove their innocence and keep the group from falling apart.

A gripping narrative that’s full of suspense, intrigue, betrayal and the intricacies of human relationships, the novel shuttles between a sinister present and an untroubled past. The group must not only fight to restore balance in society but also defeat an enemy poised to change the face of the nation forever.

The cost is their friendship. The reward is their innocence. At stake are millions of lives.

Nalin Mittal published his first novel, Duskless Night, in 2012 which was a romantic fiction. After graduating from IIT Delhi, he took a break from his tryst with words and ventured into the entrepreneurial world to explore the vagaries of life. His fast-paced experience during his corporate stint and his close encounters with the ground reality in India motivated him to pursue writing again. ‘We are born nameless and die faceless but you can still leave a legacy working from the shadows’ was the core philosophy which became the basis of the idea behind Akshan. Apart from writing, he loves playing the piano and guitar and reading historical politics.

Akshan – The Reckoning is currently available on the Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, Flipkart and e-commerce sites.