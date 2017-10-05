Whether you are looking for commercial glazing services or domestic glazing services, based in Gauteng, South Africa, Randburg Glass is an expert glazing company that offers competent glazing solutions of all kinds of doors and windows. Randburg Glass is a team of professionals who value the satisfaction of their client above everything else.With 75 years of experience in the glazing industry,they have evolved to become one of the leading destinations for all glazing solutions.

Services

As an established company, they offer a spectrum of services – their expertise extends from emergency glass replacements, installation of Low-E energy efficient glasses, to installation of windows, table tops, mirrors, etc. Their range of services includes:

Emergency glass replacements

Installation of energy low-E glasses on window panes

Installation ofaluminium windows and doors

Installation of patio doors

Installation ofcustomised mirrors and table tops

Sandblasted glass products

Solar and reflective window films

Projects

Because of their high end services and extremely efficient staff, they have earned a good name in the industry. Over the years, they have served many notable clients. Their long list of satisfied clients includes:

Adamson Nieson

Tiber Bonvec/Growthpoint

Renico

Sun International

Gordon Verhoef and Krause,

Farquashon

Schools in Gautengsuch as St. Titians, St. Peters Prep and College, Dainfern College, the Crawford Schools Group, Hyde Park High, Rivonia Primary, etc.

Furthermore, some of their highly successful projects include the following:

Safety glass replacements at Wahoo Swimming Centre Sunning hill

Metalux Armour plate glass installation at the Wedge Shopping Centre

Installation of mirrors at private gym of Melrose Arch Penthouse

Installation ofcharcoal tinted window at New St Peters Girls Junior Prep School

Renovation of Daytona Group’s frameless office

Randburg Glass strives to provide the best quality glasses to their clients which offer high durability. As a certified company, they strictly adhere to SABS 0137-2000/SABS 1263 regulations while installing glass.

For more information about Randburg Glass, visit their official website:http://www.randburg-glass.co.za/

About Randburg Glass

Contact

Corner of Burke & Bram Fisher Drive

Bram Fischer Dr, Randburg, 2160

Gauteng, South Africa

Telephone: +27 11 789 2943