According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the plastic pipe market looks attractive with opportunities in the potable water, waste water supply, electrical and telecommunication, agriculture, chemical, and oil and gas sectors. The global plastic pipe market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2015 to 2020. The major growth drivers for this market are infrastructure development, rise in construction activities, replacement of aging pipelines made of traditional materials, growing population, and growing urbanization rate.

In this market, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, and polypropylene are the major raw materials used to manufacture plastic pipes. Lucintel predicts that the demand for PE (polyethylene) plastic pipes will experience the highest growth in the forecast period, supported by growing demand in the chemical sector and sewage applications. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the wastewater supply, agriculture, and chemical sectors are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the plastic pipe market, wastewater supply is expected to remain the largest application followed by potable water supply applications. The growth of residential and commercial construction and the boom in infrastructure development are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia pacific is expected to remain the largest market as well as have the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in drainage, sewage, storm, and other wastewater supply applications, especially in China and India, with increasing urbanization and high growth in construction and infrastructure development.

For market expansion, the report suggests new product development, where the unique characteristics of plastic pipes can be capitalized. Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, are the usage of anti-microbial plastic pipes to improve hygiene and replacement of traditional material pipes with eco-friendly ABS and PE plastic pipes. Mexichem SAB de CV, China LESSO Group Holdings Limited, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd, Formosa Plastics Group, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. are among the major manufacturers of plastic pipes.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global plastic pipe market by end use application, material type, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report, “Growth Opportunities in Global Plastic Pipe Market 2015-2020: Trend, forecast, and Market Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a spring board for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast of the global plastic pipe market through 2020, segmented by end use application, material type process, and region as follows:

By end use application [$ billion shipment from 2009 to 2020]:

• Potable Water Supply

• Waste Water Supply

• Electrical and Telecommunication Cable Protection Pipes

• Agriculture Sector

• Chemical Sector

• Oil and Gas Sector

By material type [$ billion shipment from 2009 to 2020]:

• PVC Pipes

• PE Pipes

• PP Pipes

• Others

By region [volume (million tons) and $ billion shipment from 2009 to 2020]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

