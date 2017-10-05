Actually finding the best ski and snowboard carrier for your vehicle at Vehicle Accessories is easier than you think because in reality, there are 3 top-of-the-line branded ski and snowboard carriers that really provide the best value that money can buy. Here then are the top 3 ski and snowboard carriers for your vehicle at vehicle accessories.

The best Ski and Snowboard carrier # 1: The Yakima Fat Cat 6

This is a true top-of-the-line ski and snowboard carrier (also known as snow racks) that feature amazing design, and come with security locks as a standard. The Yakima Fat cat now also comes in a premium mirror black finish. The Yakima Fat Cat is easily the best ski and snowboard carrier and can easily handle 4 snowboards or 6 pairs of fatty skis (hence the name). You can also do a combo of skis and snowboards.

The Yakima Fat cat also comes with stainless steel strap that fit well on most factory and aerodynamic crossbars. The snap-around hardware is well designed and gives it a nice sleek look. One reason that makes the Yakima the best is because it has this unique double Joint hinge system that accommodates most oversized ‘fat’ skis or snowboards. Also, the Yakima ski and snowboard carriers don’t sit on the roof of your car but rather off the roof because there’s a gap between the car roof and the ski and snowboard carrier. This makes it ideal for tall ski bindings. Installation is easy even for a non DIY kind of person.

The best Ski and Snowboard carrier # 2: Yakima Powder Hound

Specifically designed for snowboards and skis, the Yakima Power hound combines great design with n affordable price tag. The Yakima Powder Hound is large enough to easily carry 4 snowboards or 6 pairs of skis securely without rattling them around. Equipped with universal mounting hardware that easily fits round, square and most factory fitted crossbars, the Yakima Powder hound is easily amongst the best ski and snowboard carriers for your vehicle at vehicle accessories.

Each Yakima model has a unique feature to it. With the Powder hound, the unique feature is that it has oversized buttons which means you can press the release button even with gloves on and as with other Yakima ski and snowboard carriers, this one too has ample clearance between the roof of your car and the carrier. The Yakima Power hound also includes soft rubber padding that gently cradles the snowboards and skis.

The best Ski and Snowboard carrier # 3: Thule Ski and Snowboard Carrier

We specifically refer to the Thule 725 rooftop Snowboard Carriers Sydney. At Vehicle accessories, this one is a much sought after product and includes universal mounting hardware and locks. There are two locks but with one set of keys that fit both so you don’t have to carry a whole bunch of keys just for your rooftop carrier. The Thule 725 Ski and Snowboard Carrier carries6 pairs of skis or 4 snowboards or a combination of these.

A great feature of the Thule 725 Ski and Snowboard Carrier is that it easily fits on all oversized factory fitted bars including the X terra and H2.

All these best ski and snowboard carrier for your vehicle and Prorack Roof Racks are available at Vehicle Accessories Sydney and can also be seen here: http://vehicle-accessories.com.au