Discover the fantasy and folklore of Halloween at Beaulieu this October half-term , 21st – 29th, with amazing seasonal activities and traditional fun and games for all the family to celebrate the magic of autumn.

See the harvest festival-themed decorations in Palace House, the home of the Montagu family since 1538, and immerse yourself in the spirit of the season with autumnal activities. Head to the Victorian Kitchen to watch the cook bake soul cakes, a traditional autumn recipe. Younger visitors can have their face painted with a ghoulish design and there will be special arts and crafts activities for them to get stuck into.

Follow the All Hallows trail around the Beaulieu attraction, discovering fascinating seasonal facts as you go and learning about the origins and folklore of Halloween and All Hallows Day. Search for the spiders that are hiding across the attraction, from the National Motor Museum to Beaulieu Abbey and Palace House – can you spot where these eight-legged critters have gone?

For more magical goings-on, explore the secluded Mill Pond Walk to see fairy doors belonging to Beaulieu’s smallest residents, plus tree carvings of the mythical griffin, many-headed serpent and the green man of the woods. Why not hop on the Veteran Bus or take a ride on the high-level Monorail to see the sights of Beaulieu?

Autumn is the time to watch out for restless spirits and ghosts have often been seen and heard in Palace House over the centuries. Listen to costumed guides as they tell chilling ghost stories from the past.

All of the activities are included in your general admission entrance ticket. For more information and to book your ticket online in advance, visit www.beaulieu.co.uk/events . Beaulieu is open daily from 10am to 5pm.

A great-value Beaulieu ticket includes entry to all of the Beaulieu attractions including the National Motor Museum, the World of Top Gear, Palace House, the 13th century Beaulieu Abbey and grounds.

Why not round off your half-term holiday with the Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday 28th October, where this year’s theme will be Beaulieu does Broadway. One of the biggest in the south, the fireworks display is choreographed to music and will begin at 7.30pm in the grounds of the attraction.

Arrive at the Fireworks Spectacular from 3pm to enjoy old time fairground rides, including a big wheel and popular gallopers, children’s swing boats and a coconut shy, before the start of the display.* Visitors with attraction tickets who arrive earlier in the day are welcome to stay and enjoy the fireworks. Or buy separate Fireworks Spectacular event tickets and arrive from 3pm to round off your half-term holiday.

* Old time fairground rides are available at good-value extra charges.

