Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited, a prominent player among global VoIP solutions providers and a leading mobile app development company, has announced to offer customized Android application development services for the logistics industry. Speaking on this occasion, a spokesman at Ecosmob revealed the objective behind offering customized Android application to the shipping and logistics industry with these words: “ At Ecosmob, we develop highly customized mobile apps that can readily address the business requirements of various industry sectors. Our team of experienced mobile app developers can offer the best-in-class mobile app development services to the global clientele at competitive rates. Looking at logistics industry, the industry is thriving in the eCommerce-driven age. But many shipping and logistics companies find it difficult to cope with rising volumes in the items for shipping and to provide a real-time information to the customers about the status of their ordered products. An Android app can take care of every aspect of logistics business. We integrate user-friendly features to enable shipping firms to get the most from the prevalent Android platform, and facilitate them to offer the information about shipping and delivery to their customers on the move.” He concluded.

Speaking on this occasion, a technical head at Ecosmob in the department of mobile app development explained how a customized Android app can benefit the shipping and logistics industry: “ There are 1.4 billion active Android devices across the world today. I can say that Android SDK has something for every industry sector. We can integrate features like GPS and maps for the logistics industry. Our clients can manage a large data in terms of streaming and indexing with the enterprise-grade Android apps. What’s more, we also integrate the social media platforms to allow logistics companies to provide better and real-time access to their customers. Be it a suggestion, query, or a feedback, the shipping and logistics companies can stay in touch with the customers for better engagement. Our agile methodology and emphasis on quality help us stay ahead of the curve in the domain of Android app development. Different industry verticals can leverage the benefits of technological advancements brought by the latest versions of Android through working with our dedicated and skilled developers.” He concluded with highlighted the role of Ecosmob technologies in developing futuristic and feature-rich Android applications: “ At Ecosmob, we take care of every aspect of the development cycle from scratch. From development to deployment, our company is known for providing a 360-degree assistance to the client. We also give 24/7 technical assistance to the company for ensuring a seamless performance of a customized Android app. Our team of competent mobile app developers is ready to meet logistics business requirements with a cutting-edge technology and the latest tools.”

Ecosmob Technologies Private Limited has set many milestones while offering the best-in-class VoIP solutions across the domains of IVR (Interactive Voice Response), SBC (Session Border Controller), and conferencing. The company also offers high-quality web and mobile app development services. Visit the page to know more about the Android app development services offered by the company.