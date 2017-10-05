Industrial looks in gunmetal tone has always been men’s favorite. Add to that a dash of orange and things suddenly turned a lot more interesting. A dark, reserved ambience gets a vibrant, energetic touch and turns the Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Black Dial 100M DZ4291 Mens Watch an everyday casual wear, ideally fit for styles in the between semi-formal and casual.

The Mega Chief: In brief

The Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Black Dial 100M DZ4291 Mens Watch is a fun-to-wear timepiece that rides the modern, industrial fashion trends. The craftsmanship is exceptional; it’s design, simple and up-front. An overall very dependable built, the Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Black Dial 100M DZ4291 Mens Watch is perfectly suited for both day- and night-outs.

The prime highlights of the Diesel Watches For Men are its large, round dial and its chronograph functionality. The orange burst is present in metered doses, brimming yet not overflowing from the areas in the dial they are contained in. The sudden, little bright burst of white on the small-seconds subdial brings the necessary break and keeps the orange tint from getting monotonous while the outer periphery of the dial shows the exact halfways between the hour-markers. The date window is cut out from the slightly-extended crown guard, which also bears the brand’s name and water resistance capacity.

The Mega Chief: By parts

• Case: Pure stainless steel, rounded and polished, large size (51mm); with push buttons and crown made from the same material.

• Band: Extra-wide (26mm), black, pebble-grain calfskin leather; clasp/closure made from ion-plated stainless steel.

• Bezel: Fixed; ion-plated stainless steel; date display at 3 o’clock.

• Dial: Dual-layer, brushed, colored in black and orange. Comprises Arabic hour marker at 12; lumed, orange index-markers; chronograph sub-dials (3), lumed hour and minute hands; covered with mineral glass.

• Movement: Analogue, Japanese, chronograph quartz movement with 1/10th second counting capability; counts up to 60 minutes.

• Water resistance: 330 feet.

Winning points:

The Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Black Dial 100M DZ4291 Mens Watch is unique! It can definitely be called a game changer with its bright, colorful accents and details that impart a fun, trendy look! The Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Mens Watch combines polished and matte details to bring about a wonderful, dark after-hours effect. Its sheer size brings it the very masculine vibe while black leather puts a touch of luscious and refined aura like no other! Even if you spill beer upon it, it’ll be fine and a few bumps on the pool table are nothing that it can feel! The only glitch is how much ever you like it, you won’t wear it if you are less than an average wrist size!