Pointe Claire, Quebec ( Webnewswire ) October 4, 2017 – Convergia, a Montreal, Canada, US and international service provider and technology integrator, is offering free professional consultations for companies to learn more about Hosted PBX services and how using Hosted PBX can benefit their business.

Convergia’s Hosted PBX is a cloud-based communications service offering UC (Unified Communications) functions and affordable monthly subscription packages without having to purchase or maintain expensive hardware and equipment.

Convergia’s President, Alejandro Bitar said, “Convergia delivers excellent voice quality at the lowest prices. Our free consultations give businesses the opportunity to learn how they can save money and improve productivity, with no obligation.”

More information about Hosted PBX services, Internet, Data and Networking, hardware including IP PBX business phone systems, structured cabling, networking hardware, video conferencing units, servers, laptops, tablets, desktops and accessories, as well as the company’s extensive portfolio of other home and business phone services can be found online at www.Convergia.ca

About Convergia

Convergia is an international service provider and technology integrator, offering Internet, Data, Networking, Cloud Services, Voice, Mobility, Hardware, Value Added Services & Professional Solutions for business and wholesale customers. Founded in 1998, Convergia is a Montreal-based corporation, part of a seven billion dollar group of companies with over 6,000 employees located in over 50 countries, with a cutting edge fiber optic network spanning over 50 countries across 4 continents and connecting more than 150 points of presence. Convergia has developed into one of the largest privately held global end-to-end telecom networks in the world, delighting customers by providing the highest quality services at the best value.

