Europe”s largest specialist trade show for space technology, SpaceTech Expo Europe, will be held from 24 to 26 October at the Bremen Exhibition Centre for the second time. The exhibition brings together Europe”s expertise in civil, military and commercial space travel. The specialist technology fair is a firm event in the exhibition calendar of ARTS, and the international group of companies will be exhibiting on Stand F63 in Hall 5.

2017 marks the second time that SpaceTech Expo Europe will be held in the space hotspot of Bremen, reaching an audience of decision makers, engineers, procurement specialist and manufacturers in the space sector. According to the organisers, who transplanted the event concept to Europe in 2015 following many years of success in America: “With around 270 exhibitors, SpaceTech Expo Europe 2017 is Europe”s largest technical trade fair covering the manufacture, design and testing of spacecraft, subsystems and approved individual components for the space sector.” In addition to the exhibition itself, two sought-after lecture series will be taking place at the Industry Forum and Technology Forum.

ARTS will be using the event to network with new and existing customers such as the German Space Agency (Deutsche Luft- und Raumfahrtzentrum – DLR), OHB, and Airbus Defence and Space, and will be demonstrating its expertise in the fields of Industrial Engineering, Engineering Consulting and HR Services at Stand F63 in Hall 5 as well as the many B2B meetings that will also be taking place. As a partner of many years’ standing to manufacturers, suppliers and MRO businesses in the aerospace sector, ARTS offers its customers a comprehensive range of solutions for both projects and ongoing service operations.