05, October 2017: A UK travel company are reporting a huge spike in holiday bookings to Egypt. A1 Travel is delighted to see that a number of UK holiday goers are choosing Egypt as a destination to spend the coming months of winter weather.

The travel company has seen a particular spike in holidays being booked to visit Red Sea destinations such as Hurghada and Marsa Alam. Hurghada is the perfect destination for a family looking for a trip in the winter and even has it’s own wet and wonderful water park. As well as this, there’s a stunning aquarium with a variety of aquamarine life and an open-air museum with astounding sand cultures.

Marsa Alam is filled with resorts perfect for relaxing, with beautiful golden sands close by. With its incredible beaches stretching for miles, Marsa Alam is the ideal place for fun in the sun for couples and families on winter breaks.

These incredible locations have led to a massive 22 percent increase in holiday bookings compared to bookings last year during the same time period. According to A1 Travel, the many tourist activities and attractive destinations aren’t the only reason why Egypt is so popular. These destinations present a cheap, affordable option for families looking to escape the winter chill without breaking the bank.

Nick Lima, of A1travel.com, commented: “Egypt has always offered great value, fantastic weather and a good selection of quality hotels to suit any budget. There are currently some great all-inclusive deals to the region, so we’d recommend people consider because Egypt is the perfect destination for some affordable winter sun.”

A1 Travel is a website dedicated to bringing cheap and cost friendly holiday options to UK customers. The business prides itself on having a website that is easy to use and that regularly lists a wide range of different offers and opportunities for holidays around the globe. A1 Travel is run by Chadwell Travel LTD, an independent travel company with more than thirty years of experience on the market. Their site regularly offers some of the most competitively priced holidays on the market, ensuring that UK customers can always find the best deal.

The company is delighted to see that doom and gloom media stories have not put a dampener on the desire of British families to enjoy a few weeks in the sun. A1 travel are thrilled they can provide this opportunity with fantastic deals throughout the winter season. Winter is becoming a more popular option for UK families eager to get their time on golden sands away from the crowds and Egypt seems to be one of the most popular destinations for this. With low prices on holidays readily available and fantastic deals, A1 Travel certainly expects this trend to continue in the coming months.

Information on Egypt holidays and packages available from A1 Travel can be found on their website. Alternatively, the company can be contacted directly with the information provided below.

