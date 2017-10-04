​This Diwali share a cup of happiness and wellness with Typhoo

~Introducing Rejuvenation gift for your loved ones this Diwali~

October, 2017:This Diwali savour the gift health & happiness with Typhoo’s Gift pack range. Typhoo, the iconic British tea brand, known for its finest assortment of infusions and specialty teas, introduced a whole new– Tea Rejuvenation box filled with goodness of Green teas and refreshment of natural Fruit Infusions, to make your festivities merrier.

The already existing range of vibrant Green Tea Treasures and classic Assorted Treasures are an ideal option to gift or host your friends and family over for this festive season, adding to this range the new gift pack is perfect for health conscious consumers.

Gift health and wellness with Typhoo’s gifting range and share a good cheer and happinessover a cup of Typhoo tea with your close ones. With the perfect brew of finest assortments of Typhoo, make this Diwali gift even more flavourful and memorable.

Here are the details of the boxes:

With the combination of two most loved rangesfrom Typhoo- The Green teas and Fruit infusions, the brand has introduced a whole new assorted gift pack in a white and silver box, for a complete detox and rejuvenation of mind and body.A breezy, mesmerizing blend of premium green tea leaves in your favourite flavours- Lemongrass, Lemon & Honey, Traditional Tulsi and the bestselling range of 100% natural caffeine-free Fruit Infusions . The box contains a handful of wellness brews that uplifts you naturally.

Price: Rs.775

There are two variants to choose from- Green Tea Treasures –A Perfect combination of green tea with an Indian twist, the tea pack is an ideal gift to all fitness conscious. The pack contains Typhoo Green Tea Traditional Tulsi, Typhoo Green Tea Masala Chai, Typhoo Green Tea Coconut and popular Green tea flavors of Jasmine, Moroccan Mint, Lemongrass and Natural. Price: Rs. 400

Assorted Treasures-The gift pack contains India’s first decaf tea-Typhoo Decaf; Rainforest alliance certified Typhoo Gold and English breakfast. The pack also includes Typhoo’s loved Green Tea variants-Traditional Tulsi, Moroccan Mint &Natural, with its three refreshing Fruit Infusions – Orange Spicer, Lemon & Lime Zest and Blackcurrant Bracer

Price: Rs.725​