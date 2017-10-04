Sax LLP, a prestigious accounting, tax, and advisory firm based in Clifton, NJ, has recently announced that it will be providing an update on cybersecurity. Sax LLP stated that the update will take place at 8:00 a.m. on September 20th, ending at 10:30 a.m. The company stated that the briefing will be held at the Sax office, which is located at 855 Valley Rd., Floor 3, Clifton, NJ, 07013.

Sax LLP went on to state that the cybersecurity update is being held in response to recent cyber-attacks and threats across the United States which have received significant news coverage lately. Sax LLP stated that its goal is to help people prepare for and prevent cyber-attacks. Sax LLP stated that attendees will gain valuable insights on a variety of topics, from understanding their organization’s existing security posture and how it is exposed, to best practices to protect their organization and the newer solutions that can help.

Sax LLP further clarified its announcement by stating that the update will examine the current state of cybersecurity, discussing such issues as threats (the many types of “wares”, and where vulnerabilities lie), identifying phishing and vishing attempts, how to mitigate security breaches, Defense in Depth, also called The Castle Approach (how security is layered) and what to do if software is compromised.

Sax LLP stated that the session will be conducted by its Chief Technology Officer, Matthew Hahn. The company went on to state that Mr. Hahn has over 26 years of IT experience, and is an expert on cybersecurity. Sax LLP also stated that Mr. Hahn has made several keynote addresses in the New York metro area, and has been published in several journals.

Sax LLP closed its announcement by providing some company information. Sax LLP stated that they are a multi-disciplinary accounting, tax, and advisory firm with offices in New Jersey and New York City. Company reviews can be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Sax+LLP/@40.871714,-74.1904212,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x20a1f6dd214631d6!8m2!3d40.871714!4d-74.1882325?hl=en

Sax LLP also stated that it is a member of the RSM US Alliance (formerly McGladrey Alliance), a premier affiliation of independent accounting and consulting firms across the country. Information and posts can be viewed at https://plus.google.com/b/115802868791237517790/115802868791237517790?hl

