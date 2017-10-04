The advent of internet has completely changed the way the hotel industry runs its business. The tourists or travelers are the major source of income of the hotels. As a result the hotels have started to use the internet technology in providing the round’ the clock service to its customers in form of reservation through Online Hotel Booking system. Presently majority of hotels worldwide employ this form of hotel reservation system. Prior to internet, writing letter, or inquiring through a telephone or taking services of an agent were the mode of making a hotel reservation. It was a time consuming affair. But in the present scenario, the availability of rooms, information about type of accommodation available, discount rates offered, special packages and other important information can be easily available on the computer screen, by clicking the button. Website comparing hotel prices for direct contact with the customer care to inquire and clear about certain conditions before booking the room. Further this facility allows the visitor to cancel his or her booking by using their hotel’s cancellation policy without making any advance deposit. Internet has enabled large hotel chains to link up with airlines national distribution network.

This information of the hotel is passed on to the travel agents, who further offer accommodations through Online Hotel Booking link, to their online customers.

This format of booking allows for lot of flexibility to the guest by giving them the opportunity to make last minute travel arrangement. If some rooms are still available in the hotels, the special discount rates offered at the last minute can immensely benefit the guests. Thus this system offers both the customer and the hotel enough options to work out a deal in a very short period of time. Sabers, World span, Travel-port are examples of national distribution system or also known as GDS. It is a centralized system that provides direct link with hotels worldwide. This form of Online Hotel Booking is just a tentative reservation that requires the payment to be made only at time of check-in, without any necessity of making an advance deposit. Online booking system enjoys in getting access to genuine information about the hotel and its' location, help him or her to nicely plan the trip. Also the budget to be incurred during the stay can be easily known. This greatly helps in planning the trip as per the available budget. Further online system helps visitor, by providing him or her detailed information about the hotel and its' attractions. The traveler can easily plan the trip well in advance and also avail the benefits of special discount schemes offered. In this way, one can reduce the budget of trip, considerably.