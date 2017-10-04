Celebrate the Oktoberfest 2017 with special beer at Mostly Grill Restaurant. Oktoberfest is the world’s most famous beer festival in Germany, celebration of Bavarian culture and the beers of the region. Now it is one of the biggest world’s parties with live music, traditional costumes, and parades. Following the German traditional restaurant is decorated in Bavarian style.

Raise a toast and enjoy the German atmosphere with variety of beers such as Corona, Hoegaarden, Asahi, Bira etc. Special menu such as Kohl soup, Beer soup, German potato delight Oktoberfest special (tomato salad with fresh mozzarella) will be curate by Chef to tingle your taste buds. Hotel staff and band will be wearing Bavarian dress to give the feel of German tradition.

Date: Till 8th October 2017

Reservations: Mostly Grills, The Orchid Hotel, 70/c, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099.

Call: 022-26164000 | 8433959703 Visit: www.orchidhotel.com