Kangana’s lawyer questions the timing of the complaint details getting ‘leaked’

Details of Hrithik Roshan’s complaint against Kangana Ranaut, submitted to the Mumbai Police’s Cyber Crime Department in April this year, have emerged in which the actor has alleged he was stalked by Kangana.

According to Hrithik’s lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, Kangana sent a barrage of emails to Hrithik throughout 2014, which amounts to cyber stalking. Late Monday, Hrithik’s lawyers Jethmalani and his associate Amna Usman said the complaint submitted to the Cyber Crime Department focussed on the contents of these emails, numbering around 1,400.

In his complaint, Hrithik has alleged that most of the emails Kangana sent him appeared “senseless, personal, and absurd”. The complaint said the actor tried to ignore the emails “for the longest time” and “did not respond to even a single one of them”.

The complaint was filed by Hritik’s legal team ; Senior Counsel Mr. Mahesh Jethmalani and Advocate Amna Usman.

Yesterday, reacting to the development, Kangana’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee said, “The private complaint made by Mr Hrithik Roshan, which has been brought on record belatedly, has now been perused, and in reply to the same, my client only states that the sequence of events and the facts of the case speak for itself.”

Siddiquee further said that if Hrithik wanted to “really clear his name and if this is the reason to bring the private complaint on record after six months, then he ought to answer the questions that were publicly put to him in April 2016 instead of using such diversionary tactics”.

Siddiquee also questioned the timing of the “leak”, saying, “It is quite surprising to note that some news channel is trying to create a media feeding frenzy concerning an old police complaint which was filed by Mr Hrithik Roshan sometime early in the year 2017 to miserably create a fresh story and get TRPs for their channel.”

