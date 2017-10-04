H.I.S Enterprise, which has earned a reputation for its unique product range including magnetic license disc holders, mouse pads, acrylic key rings, etc., is a renowned distributor of the EZ-Film materials for the signage industry. Their invaluable experience in designing creative promotional products, coupled with exceptional workmanship, makes them one of the leading destinations for promotional items offering expert solutions for consumer brands and advertising agencies.

Their highly qualified in-house creative team strives to blend powerful creative concepts with exquisite designs. Furthermore, their highly efficient sales and marketing team offer expert solutions to support all the creative endeavours. They have vast experience and specialised skills in working with materials, substrates and printing. They keep a steady focus on improving their core products.

Products

H.I.S Enterprise specialises in a wide range of branded promotional items. Some of their dynamic products include:

Button Badges: The badges are available in round, oval and rectangular shapes in a variety of sizes.

Fridge Magnets: The fridge magnets are printed with peppy images and are laminated.

Magnetic License Disc Holders: The disc holders are purely magnetic and come with flexible metal rings.

Magnetic Car Signs: Magnetic car signs come in multiple dimensions and make excellent advertising tools.

Mouse Pads: Made with foamy rubber, their mouse pads come in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Coasters: Manufactured with natural foam rubber, their standard coasters come in square shapes with rounded edges.

Desk / Counter Mats: The desk and counter mats which are made with rubber are available in many shapes and dimensions.

ABS Rulers: ABS rulers are tailored according to clients’ specifications and are printed with either CMYK printing technology or spot colour screen printing technology.

Acrylic KeyRings: Acrylic keyrings are available in multiple sizes and can be printed on both sides.

Interactive Whiteboard: Their interactive electronic whiteboards, which are ideal for conference rooms, classroom, government offices, corporate firms, and military camps are available in a wide range of sizes.

About H.I.S Enterprise

Operational from 1989, H.I.S Enterprise is a leading manufacturer of premium quality branded promotional products. With more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing and marketing, they specialise in a variety of products, from button badges, fridge magnets, magnetic license disc holders, magnetic car signs, mouse pads, coasters, desk and counter mats, ABS rulers, acrylic keyrings to various other magnetic pieces and rolls.

