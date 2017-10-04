Fulham’s Jeremy Ludyjan, LC to speak on “Intelligent Outdoor Lighting: The Backbone of Smart Cities” to show how intelligent LEDs are foundation for smart cities.

Los Angeles, CA, USA — The future of smart cities will start with smart outdoor lighting. That’s the subject of a presentation to lighting professionals being made by Jeremy Ludyjan, Senior Director, Field Marketing for Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications. Ludyjan is scheduled to deliver a tutorial entitled “Intelligent Outdoor Lighting: The Backbone of Smart Cities” at LightShow West being held here October 11-12.

Many cities are already adopting lighting control systems for street lights, bike paths, public parking, and illumination in public spaces using wireless platforms such as Wi-Fi, Zigbee and Bluetooth mesh. More vendors also are entering the market with cloud-based software and centralized computer dashboards that offer easy integration and lighting management. Studies have shown that centrally controlled lighting has a number of advantages, including dramatic energy savings and for applications such as crowd control. Ludyjan’s presentation will review the various technologies available for outdoor lighting and how urban lighting controls are laying the foundation for other smarty city applications.

The Light Show West session will include updates on the latest smart lighting technology, including:

• An overview of the different outdoor lighting control platforms;

• Potential energy savings from intelligent lighting technology;

• Additional benefits from adding intelligence to outdoor lighting; and

• The future of outdoor lighting controls.

“Smart cities are clearly in our future, but before you can bring intelligence to traffic control, parking, waste management, and other services, you have to have the infrastructure to support data communication,” said Ludyjan. “Smart lighting is the first logical step in building a control network, since adding smart street lighting can immediately save millions in energy costs while creating a control network infrastructure for other applications.”

Smart lighting is already proving beneficial to various municipalities. Los Angeles, for example, is saving an estimated $9 million annually in energy costs by replacing its aging sodium-vapor streetlights with smart LED lighting. The smart lighting poles being installed in LA also are expanding the city’s wireless networking capacity with small cells for phone carriers.

A smart city infrastructure also enables new management and urban planning solutions. For example, Singapore is using its smart city platform to monitor traffic and control littering. Barcelona is using smart city technology for street lighting, waste management, and even to alert motorists about available parking. With smart city technology in place, city managers have access to new pools of data for big data analytics.

Fulham (http://www.fulham.com) has been working with a variety of partners on strategies to integrate its smart LED lighting into smart city control platforms. For example, Tvilight, a Dutch company specializing in wireless control and lighting control solutions, has integrated Fulham’s WorkHorse LED fully programmable, wireless outdoor lighting systems into its smart city management platform.

The tutorial session, “Intelligent Outdoor Lighting: The Backbone of Smart Cities,” is part of Light Show West and scheduled to take place from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. October 11.