Deepening the relationship with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Embassy’s partner in the mid-day meals programme, Embassy Group donated two custom-built vans used to distribute milk to over 12,000 children. Today, Jitu Virwani, Chairman & Managing Director of Embassy Group, will be presenting the vans to Akshaya Patra. The Akshaya Patra Foundation began the Mid-Day Meal programme in the early 2000, and have been working determinedly to incentivize children to receive education, by offering wholesome and healthy meals at the schools. This is the second time Embassy is collaborating with the Foundation for the greater good of the little have-nots. In the past, Embassy employees raised funds to support the mid-day meals of 600 school students for an entire year.

Since 2012, Embassy has been taking initiatives to support government schools in Bangalore. The Group currently actively supports 17 government schools (three of which are new builds), a children’s home and over 7000 pupils in Bangalore. In collaboration with their partner NGO, Colours of Life –they provide holistic educational programs that aim to enhance in-classroom learning with a desire to equip each child with the basic skills necessary to be employable. The Group also provides infrastructure solutions with a mission to provide safe and clean school buildings; learning resources like notebooks and stationary; uniforms, equipping libraries; science and computer labs and conducts periodic maintenance of school buildings.

Commenting on the initiative, Shaina Ganapathy, Head of Community Outreach at Embassy Group said, “Embassy has a strong vision to undertake various transformative community service initiatives, for the upliftment of underprivileged children. We are delighted to associate with the Akshaya Patra Foundation, who have been relentlessly striving to enable children from over 13,000 schools in India. Our partnership with them is a significant step towards making a sustainable impact on the human development of undeserved communities, through initiatives in education, health and livelihoods.”

The collaboration of the Group with Akshaya Patra to promote nutritional health in government schools will be an effective Public-Private Partnership to enhance the lives of children belonging to disadvantaged sections. The Group is also exploring partnerships with their corporate occupiers at the Embassy Office Parks to collaborate and find synergies, to broaden this scope and create a greater social impact.