Summary:

Now celebrate this festive season with a wide range of quality bedsheets and printed shirts at comparatively low prices. Divinity Mart, a Jaipur based manufacturer of colorful bedsheets and designer shirts is happy to announce their exclusive 50% discount offer on all of their products. Get ready to give your room a new decoration and your appearance a new look.

Main Body:

Divinity Mart is India’s leading online handicrafts store offering a wide range of printed handmade bedsheets and designer shirts for men, located in Jaipur. Here you will find jaw-dropping handcrafted design patterns from shirts to bed sheets and much more. To make festive season more amazing for everyone, they are offering exclusive 50% discount on all of their quality designs.

About Divinity Mart:

Divinity Mart, an exclusive Indian craft store is known for genuine and artistic handicrafts at affordable prices. In a very short span of time, Divinity Mart has gained much reputation in the names of leading manufacturers of India . At Divinity Mart, you can’t resist yourself to be amazed by their interesting and exciting design patterns.

Divinity Mart offers:

Designer shirts for men: Divinity Mart has a diverse array of printed shirts, casual shirts and designer shirts fit for your regular use. So shop attractive designer shirts online in India without stepping out of your home and update your wardrobe as soon as possible at Divinity Mart’s online and offline sale of flat 50%.

Vibrant glace and cotton bedsheets:

With Divinity Mart’s exclusive collection of colorful bedsheet sets, you can add an alluring effect to your bedroom. At Divinity Mart, you can choose from variety of colorful patterns, handmade bed sheets with different fabrics. Get flat 50% discount on a range of following:

Ajrakh bedsheets online: Ajrakh is much more than a fabric and comes in colorful designs with symmetrical patterns. In India, Divinity Mart is one of the best online stores for eye-catching Ajrakh bedsheets that enhances the elegance of your bedroom.

Finest quality handmade bedsheets: Being the leading exporter Divinity Mart provides different patterns, colors and textures in beautifully crafted handmade sheets.

Soft and Sensual White Satin bed sheets: Divinity Mart offers a beautiful collection of Satin bed sheets ranging from floral print satin sheets, Rangoli Prints satin bed sheets, regular print satin sheets and much more.

The company owner, Himmant singh and their team believes in “can we do this” spirit that always motivates them to come with something new and trendy always. They always try to satisfy their customer needs with flawless design patterns. Divinity Mart is surely your one stop destination for everything you need and surely, you won’t regret.

Visit us at : https://divinitymart.com/

Contact Details:

Himmant Singh

52, Krishna Vihar, Gopal Pura ByePass, Jaipur, Rajasthan

078918 11005

info@divinitymart.com