While you can’t use the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver’s BN0176-08E Men’s Watch for pro-level mixed-gas diving, it is an incredibly tough, perfect time keeper that will go to any extent of outdoor abuse throughout a lifetime.

What’s in there?

Big-watch lovers, you are in for a show. It has been proven time and again that Citizen never lets you go wrong; this time too, the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver’s BN0176-08E Men’s Watch reinforced the claim.

First thing first, the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver’s BN0176-08E Men’s Watch doesn’t need to be opened unless something drastically goes wrong which is, in its literal sense, happens to one in a million! The Solar-powered Eco-Drive mechanism keeps working on its own, through the years and apart from all that zero-running cost and everything, it means the water-resistance feature is going to stay intact! After you open a watch, it is never as water-resistant like it was before. You don’t have to face any worries with this one.

Look it over, the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver’s BN0176-08E Men’s Watch is absolutely a fabulous piece of usable art built with the latest in technology. There’s precision everywhere; not just in timekeeping. From the case design to the screw-in crown, the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver’s BN0176-08E Men’s Watch is a very well-made and well-fitted piece. The 6mm thick mineral crystal has a diamond-like coating upon it just like the case, which also gives it an anti-reflective property. The silicone-rubber strap preserves the continuity of the quality of the watch.

The caliber E168 movement inside the Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver’s BN0176-08E Men’s Watch has a low-charge warning feature (2-seconds skip of the seconds hand) along with overcharge protection function, which helps the rechargeable battery inside to last through decades. To top it all, the Citizen Eco-Drive Military Watch comes with ISO Certification for ‘divers’, which also means its luminosity is remarkable under water. Set it once and you do not need to reset unless you are in a DST (Daylight Savings Time) zone. The rubber extension strap grips diving suits tightly (even when it’s wet), so you get your money’s worth.

End note:

The Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Professional Diver’s BN0176-08E Men’s Watch has everything that you’ll love inside and out, especially when you want to boast about the distinct tool functionalities. It is a watch that means serious business till 1000 feet down under; its chunky glory giving out the proverbial ‘Don’t mess around’– message loud and clear!

Conclusion:

