For Immediate Release Contact: Tom Andrews, 415/479-3800

CALIFORNIA’S LEADING SINGLES ORGANIZATIONS CONVERGE ON LOS ANGELES FOR CONVENTION

California’s leading singles organizations will convene on Saturday, October 21, 2017, 8pm for The California Singles Convention at The Continental Club, 116 W Fourth Street, Los Angeles CA. The entrance to this large nightclub is on The Harlem Alley.

“The Convention has two purposes,” says Keynote Speaker Rich Gosse. “First, to educate California singles about the numerous organizations and fun activities for them to enjoy. Second, to enable the coordinators of California’s leading singles organizations to network with one another. Plus, it will be a fun party!”

8pm – Mixer Game, with prizes, that makes it easy for singles to meet.

8:30pm – The California Singles Scene, featuring the coordinators of leading singles organizations revealing all the fun things for singles to do in California. These include The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization, OC-Good-Life, Young Singles, Salsa Familia, The Best New Years Eve Party in L.A., Singles in Jeans, Adventurous Trailblazers Explorers of Los Angeles, Success & Soul Driven Women, International Association of Dating Websites, Boomers BFF Network, The Perfect Mixture, Singles in Paradise, Cougar Events, Socal Singles, and by many others.

9pm – Keynote Address – The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love, with author Rich Gosse.

10pm – Dance Party, featuring Top 40 hits.

The guests of honor will be bachelors who are the polar opposites of Donald Trump. The President has five qualities that most women prefer in a romantic partner: Older (he is 71), Taller (he is 6’3”), Wealthier (he is a billionaire), Well-Educated (he “went to the finest schools”), and Dominant Alpha Male. Unfortunately, they often wind up with narcissistic womanizers like Donald Trump.

Rich Gosse, in his new book, The Donald Trump Syndrome: Why Women Choose the Wrong Men to Love (Marin Publications) recommends women seek the opposite: bachelors who are Younger, Shorter, Poorer, Less-educated, and Shy. And, most of all, they must be FAITHFUL.

Mr. Gosse is the chairman of The Society of Single Professionals, the world’s largest non-profit singles organization. He is also Executive Director of The International Association of Dating Websites. He is the author of 8 previous books on dating, including Singles Guide to America, You CAN Hurry Love, and A Good Man is EASY to Find (“This is a great book!” Oprah Winfrey) His controversial views on dating have been featured by hundreds of major TV/Radio/Print media, including Oprah, NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Night Line, Fox’s Neil Cavuto Show, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC, The New York Times, The London Times, Toronto Star, Toronto Sun, The Australian, The New Zealand Herald, Newsweek, Cosmopolitan, Business Week, Playboy, Playgirl, etc. His personal website is www.richgosse.com. Rich Gosse is available to the news media for interviews by calling 415-479-3800 or emailing rich@richgosse.com. Review copies of The Donald Trump Syndrome are available to the news media upon request.

Single adults of all ages are invited to attend the convention. The cost is $20 at the door. Valet parking is available for an additional $10. Anyone who wishes a discount or more information may visit www.thepartyhotline.com.