Biogetica (Biogetica.com) a collective of doctors and scientists dedicated to natural medicine and whole person healing has released its new and improved protocol for scabies that is said to be a eclectic mix of highly researched homeopathic and ayurvedic ingredients.

The protocol blends in ingredients that potentially synergize to create conditions for all mites to abandon the body, relieve itching, soothe inflamed sore skin, and promote its repair by helping it mend and resume its optimal functions.

Biogetica Doctors have combined precedent setting homeopathic ingredients with essential skin benefiting nutraceuticals and herbs used in Ayurveda and Chinese Medicine for Skin Health. In the USA however, only the homeopathies of the protocol can be associated with the infestation and the rest are only to be taken to protect, nourish, and rejuvenate your skin as well as enhance the defense mechanisms of your body.

“Almost all ingredients of our protocol have been clinically tested for their role in enhancing immunity, expelling the mite from the body and improving skin health”, said Dr Kamat, the medical head of Biogetica’s Doctor Panel. In fact, results obtained in a clinical study on 814 scabies subjects highlighted that 97% of them were completely free of the scabies mites after applying a herbal blend for a period of 3-15 days. “We’ve included Neem (Azadirachta indica), Karanja (Pongamia Pinnata), and a consortium of evidence based herbs condensed into an oil called Mahamarichadi taila and have compounded them with homeopathic ingredients such as Sulphur , Hepar sulph , and Arsenic alb for a holistic protocol that works both internally and externally to bring the body back to balance”, concluded Dr Kamat.

Scabies is a very troublesome and highly contagious infection and the chemicals prescribed to eradicate the mites only offer temporary relief. Many have also complained of their deleterious side effects that have made their lives even more miserable and morbid.

Biogetica’s brilliant work in Scabies management can be seen in the results obtained in independent clinical trials and thousands of lives improved by their protocol. You may read testimonials of these patients by clicking here.

http://www.biogetica.com/how-to-find-natural-scabies-treatment

